The last man to leave the moon is no longer on Earth: Gene Cernan died Jan. 16 in Houston.

But the dream of space exploration lives. We must return to the moon. And as an expression of the American spirit, the Trump administration should seek to accelerate the mission to Mars.

As commander of Apollo 17, Mr. Cernan landed at the Valley of Taurus-Littrow — he later described it as “that spot just by the ‘eye’ ” of the Man in the Moon — and wrote his daughter’s initials in the dust. It was hard, he said in 2007, to leave the lunar surface. But he did leave, and he devoted much of his energies for the rest of his life to getting rid of the title of the last man.

In 2011, when the Obama administration had canceled the Constellation lunar program, Mr. Cernan said, “We are on a path to decay.”

Were we? In 2010, President Barack Obama said the United States would send astronauts to Mars within three decades. But since then, the Government Accountability Office has noted obstacles, including limited funding. On its website, NASA says the first crewed mission of its “Journey to Mars” — a flight beyond lunar orbit, but not actually to Mars — could happen “as early as August 2021.”

The Apollo program proved something about the human spirit, and something about America. As Mr. Cernan said: “The sky is no longer the limit. The word ‘impossible’ no longer belongs in our vocabulary.”

Mr. Cernan’s death is a time to regain our sense of possibility. He must not remain the last man.