It’s easy to understand why Democrats would want to block President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch. Senate Republicans, in a monumental act of political chutzpah, declared they would not consider whomever President Barack Obama nominated to replace Justice Antonin Scalia after his death in February 2016. In March, Mr. Obama put forward Judge Merrick Garland, a moderate jurist with a reputation for careful reasoning, and Republicans blocked hearings until the clock ran out on Election Day. Democrats are itching for retribution over this “stolen seat.”

The Democrats, however, should accept reality and give Judge Gorsuch a fair hearing. First off, they’d end up losing a battle to kill his nomination. Mr. Trump, cutting to the chase, encouraged the Republican-controlled Senate to “go nuclear” (abandon the 60-vote threshold and go with a straight majority) if Democrats rallied to oppose him. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would happily push the button.

But the other reality is that Judge Gorsuch is overwhelmingly qualified to serve on the Supreme Court. Yes, he is a conservative in the mold of the late Justice Scalia — which is what Mr. Trump promised to deliver, as would any other Republican president. He departs in matters of style and temperament from Justice Scalia, who was as pugnacious as he was learned. Judge Gorsuch, 49, a Coloradan who’s served on the federal appeals bench since 2006, is known for the clarity of his writing and personal modesty. Like Justice Scalia, he interprets the Constitution for original intent rather than treating it as a living document whose meaning evolves with the times. Judge Gorsuch has earned the admiration of practitioners and scholars across the spectrum. To cite just one voice on the liberal side, Laurence Tribe — a Harvard law professor who is a fierce critic of Mr. Trump — said that “Gorsuch is a brilliant, terrific guy who would do the court’s work with distinction.”

Speaking of Ivy Leaguers: Judge Gorsuch is a Harvard Law graduate, which is just one milestone in his elite education (Georgetown Prep, Columbia University, Oxford). This would put him right at home on the Supreme Court, where every justice but one holds a law degree from Harvard or Yale. (Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg graduated from Columbia Law but started at Harvard.) Nothing against those two storied institutions, but the Supreme Court could benefit from members whose legal educations were formed elsewhere in these United States. Thomas Hardiman, the federal judge from Pittsburgh touted as the other contender, is a distinguished jurist who came through Notre Dame and Georgetown Law Center. He might have another shot at the high court, if Mr. Trump gets to fill another opening.

When Judge Gorsuch faces confirmation hearings, Democrats will be well within their rights to grill him on every aspect of his legal philosophy, from the death penalty to religious freedom to abortion rights. They will come up short, however, if their ultimate goal is to deny the Trump administration a victory in a Supreme Court nomination.