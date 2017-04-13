When you look at the way Pennsylvanians have voted in the past five presidential elections, you see The Big Sort working itself out.

That’s the phrase journalist Bill Bishop coined in 2004 to describe how Americans have been clustering in communities with like-minded people. It’s not life imitating art; it’s life imitating Facebook, with people packing their bags for the ultimate three-dimensional unfriending.

OK, that’s overstating things, but it’s nonetheless true that political lines have gotten less blurry. A team led by Greg Lagana, director of projects at the Center for Economic Development at Carnegie Mellon University, and assisted by Rondell Jordan, has preliminary data showing what many have felt happening around them.

Some of Pennsylvania’s blue Democratic counties have gone from sky blue to navy as Democrats have dug in. Several Republican counties are more ruby red. But the biggest change in 2016 was in what might be called the violet counties. These places went Democratic 20 years ago, but Republicans chipped away in the next four presidential elections. Last year, Donald Trump won them handily.

That’s evident in the accompanying map. Keep in mind that the 1996 and 2016 Democratic candidates for president were both named Clinton. Yet even with third-party candidate Ross Perot taking nearly 10 percent of the Pennsylvania vote in 1996, Bill Clinton’s percentages were higher in most Western Pennsylvania counties.

Allegheny was the only Pennsylvania county that Hillary Clinton took west of State College’s Centre County. Her husband took 15 western counties, not all shown, though he took some with only a tiny plurality in the three-man race.

The maps also show the percentage of Democratic votes rose in Allegheny, as it did in Philadelphia and its suburban/​exurban counties, between 1996 and 2016.

Ms. Clinton had a higher percentage than former President Barack Obama in Allegheny, Montgomery and Chester, but it was not enough to offset the Republican surge elsewhere. Ms. Clinton took the state’s five largest counties and 11 of the top 22, but she won some by a hair.

Scranton’s Lackawanna County, for instance, went blue with just more than half the voters. That was nearly 10,000 votes fewer than Mr. Obama received in 2012, when 63 percent of the county’s voters chose him.

There and in the deeper red counties, Mr. Lagana said, “There were votes there for Democrats. A lot of that has gone away.”

It’s too soon to say this is a permanent shift. An earlier CMU analysis showed that Mr. Trump won where jobs had vanished. Ms. Clinton did best in those counties where employment had risen in the previous eight years. James Carville, Bill Clinton’s campaign strategist, liked to say, “It’s the economy, stupid,” and it still is.

But these numbers should give pause to any Democrat who thinks all will be well for them if only the country cobbles together fairer congressional boundaries. The Cook Partisan Voter Index noted recently that the borders of West Virginia haven’t budged but “its voters have moved away from the national Democratic band.” The same is true in many Pennsylvania counties.

Not that either party can get cocky. CMU also found that the percentage of independent or other-party voters has steadily risen in Pennsylvania from 8 percent in 1996 to 14 percent last year. Those cuts from party colors came from both sides of the political aisle, but the larger take was from Republicans.

