“Making your way in the world today takes everything you’ve got. / Taking a break from all your worries, sure would help a lot. / Wouldn’t you like to get away?’’

Many will recognize the opening of the “Cheers” theme song. Someone, somewhere is getting away to that bar in 1980s Boston right now, watching the show on demand and taking a break from 21st century worries with Sam, Cliff and Norm.

I recently rediscovered a Pittsburgh-themed website that provides another avenue of escape. There’s an odd sort of comfort in being able to punch in your home address and then seeing what your neighborhood looked like in 1967. And then in 1910. Or in 1882 and even 1835, when chances are excellent there was a whole lot of nothing at your address.

To crib from another slice of 1980s pop culture, “Field of Dreams,” Pittsburgh “has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It’s been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt, and erased again.” But the constants are our rivers and hills, and now we have a website to mark the times and lives and homes that rise and fall around them.

“Pittsburgh Historic Maps” can be found at peoplemaps.esri.com/pittsburgh. It takes some time to figure out how to navigate but it provides maps or aerial photos from 14 different time periods from 1835 to 2015.

It’s your proverbial bag of potato chips once you’re logged on. You start out seeking only a taste but pretty soon an hour has vanished and you’ve gone through the entire bag.

My colleague Diana Nelson Jones wrote of this five years ago, and the southern California geographer who cobbled these maps together told me last week that the Pittsburgh site still gets 5,000 to 10,000 clicks a week. The Cleveland site gets more like 20,000, he said.

If that isn’t a call for us to get clicking, I’m out of suggestions.

How to do it: Go to the site and type an address. The black band across the top of the map has tools on the right. Tap the icon with four squares and a selection of maps and cityscapes spanning 180 years of Pittsburgh’s history appears.

That’s your cue to tap a year and, quite literally, go to town.

“It’s the greatest time waster,” said Chris Olsen, the product engineer for Esri who created the site using maps using maps from the University of Pittsburgh’s digital research library.

He’s a native Iowan who works in Redlands, Calif., but he has a Western Pennsylvania connection: His wife, Lorraine Funkhouser, is a Pitt graduate from New Brighton and they were married in Heinz Chapel in 2009.

Mr. Olsen and his wife return a few times a year but mostly he hears about Pittsburgh from users of the map site. One woman emailed to thank him because the maps had solved a question that had come up while researching her grandparents’ history: Why did they keep moving?

Turns out they weren’t moving. These maps told her their street’s name changed and then changed again.

The site is not without frustrations. It can be slow, maps and aerial photos can lose resolution as one zooms in and out and, for me at least, the site didn’t always cooperate when I tried to go in one era and out the other.

In that way, the site was a reflection of something I’ve often said of the city itself: I love Pittsburgh like a brother — and my brother drives me nuts.

Still, users are bound to make discoveries in their virtual explorations, whether they’re homing in on Shaler or the South Side. You also could pick any favored lunch spot in the Golden Triangle and be intrigued by how much has — and hasn’t — changed on that long-trod street.

Tracking my own North Side street, I was reminded that, in 1890, the Battle of Gettysburg Cyclorama — a big tourist attraction then — was at the end of my block. By the 1920s, the Consolidated Ice Co. had replaced it. Almost 100 years later, that’s long gone and a string of condos holds down that corner.

They’re only maps and overhead shots but those with any kind of imagination ought to be able to see the old homes and businesses in their minds’ eyes. In a time when the world seems to be spinning just a bit too madly, it can be a relief to just focus on one spot, watch it change drastically, and know that life kept on.

