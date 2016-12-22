There are about 132,500 households in Pittsburgh, and if half of them get a Christmas tree, that’s 1,656 tons of tree that will be left at the curb come January.

I mention this not because my heart has suddenly shrunk to two sizes too small. I love Christmas trees. I have a big ol’ Douglas fir tucked by the bay windows of my dining room that my daughters and I decorated so nicely, Clark Griswold is envious.

But a tree’s floor life is just a few weeks. If each one weighs an average of 50 pounds, well, I’ve already done the math. Apart from the environmental waste of sending them to the landfills with packing peanuts and empty eggnog containers, the city — and, more to the point, its taxpayers — will be charged an average of $25 per ton tipped over at the landfill.

That’s $41,400. That may be small change in a $539 million operating budget, but what if the city could shave that number like a pine in a chipper?

The city is launching a pilot project proposed by Diana Ames of Friendship and letting residents drop their trees in one little neighborhood park for pickup by the city. They’ll then be ground into compost,as happens now with Christmas trees and other debris dropped at the city’s recycling centers in Hazelwood, the East End and the West End (addresses below).

Only days after hearing about Ms. Ames’ idea, Mike Gable, the city’s public works director, said Wednesday that he’d make arrangements to pick up trees in Friendship’s Baum Grove on Saturday, Jan. 14. (That’s a triangular parklet on Roup Avenue, behind the Aldi store at 5631 Baum Blvd.)

Neighborhood organizers say folks can start dropping trees there as early as Dec. 26. Ms. Ames, like me, expects to leave her tree up at least through Jan. 6, the Feast of the Epiphany. (In Christian tradition, that commemorates the moment the three wise men showed up with way cool gifts for the baby Jesus).

The city’s quick turnaround on this is impressive. The city already had announced that residents could truck their trees to its dropoff sites starting Dec. 27 with the usual $20 fee for pickup trucks or trailers being waived. It also will continue to pick up trees at the curb on regular garbage runs, but this new twist should make it much easier for folks in and around Friendship to keep organics from being buried and producing methane in an anaerobic pit.

Long story understated: More methane isn’t what our atmosphere needs. Returning nutrients to the soil is better.

I proposed this pickup to Mr. Gable only Monday, after receiving an email from Ms. Ames about this idea. By then, she already had Councilwoman Deb Gross on her side. Ms. Ames had shared a photo she’d taken on a European trip last winter with her husband: A park in Munich, Germany, with more than a dozen trees left waiting for city crews to scoop them up.

That seemed a natural fit for Pittsburgh, a city blessedly punctuated with neighborhood parks. Once Mr. Gable received assurance from Ms. Ames that the city could expect to pick up a good number of trees at the parklet where five streets converge, he OK’d this trial run. He expects to expand in 2018 to more strategic locations around the city, he said.

Standing with Ms. Ames and Martha Terry, president of the Friendship Community Group, in Baum Grove on this past cold Tuesday morning, their love of their neighborhood was evident. They’ve both lived in Friendship more than 20 years, and proudly told me how residents who preceded them had saved this spot from being rezoned for a Dodge dealership parking lot in the late 1980s.

Now it has benches and trees — including a prospector elm planted for Dale J. Vezzetti, the city forester who died in 2004 — and a stage for the Friendship Flower & Folk Festival that’s held every year the Saturday before Mother’s Day.

The best ideas in this city generally begin at the neighborhood level. This one is grassroots thinking at its best, a thought that comes from the ground up and should leave dozens more trees ground up. It will allow more people to do a good thing without much hassle, and shouldn’t cost the city a dime.

For those far from Friendship who’d like their trees composted, the other four drop-off locations starting Dec. 27 are 1130 Hassler St,, near Herschel Park in the West End; 3001 Railroad St. in the Strip District; North Dallas Avenue at Hamilton Avenue in Homewood; and 40 Melanchton St., off the 5200 block of Second Avenue in Hazelwood.

Brian O’Neill: boneill@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1947 or on Twitter @brotheroneill