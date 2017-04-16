I didn’t realize I was a Washington Wizards fan until they proved they had the power to break my heart.

It was Feb. 6, a Monday. I had just come back from class and wanted to relax with a little basketball. I happened to catch the fourth quarter of the Wizards’ matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and it was close, so I kept it on.

From a neutral perspective, it was one of the most exciting quarters of basketball I’ve ever witnessed. The game included 15 ties and 16 lead changes — a best-case scenario when all you’re looking for is an entertaining contest.

At one point during the fourth quarter, Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal hit a 3 to take the lead, and I screamed “Yes!!” so loud my cat woke up and bolted out of the room.

I paused. When did I get this passionate about the Wizards? I shrugged it off and just continued watching the high-quality NBA action on my screen.

Wizards point guard John Wall hit a foul shot to put his team up by 3 points with 3.4 seconds left. Cavaliers forward Kevin Love threw a full-court pass to the NBA’s king, LeBron James, who hit a turnaround, bank-shot 3 that must have broken the hearts of every Wizards fan in D.C. and beyond — including mine.

The Cavaliers would go on to win the game in overtime. If moral victories count in sports, one positive to come out of that Wizards loss was making me recognize that after seven years of ambivalence toward D.C.’s NBA team, it had me hooked.

I was, and am, a Wizards fan.

•

My sports fandoms are straightforward. I spent the first 18 years of my life in Pittsburgh, and thus I’m a die-hard Steelers, Penguins and Pirates fan. That will never change.

I moved to College Park, Md., in 2010 to attend the University of Maryland. I wasn’t a huge college sports follower at the time, but school pride took over at Maryland, and thus I became a Terp fan for life.

At this point, I had three professional sports leagues and a major university to satiate my athletic appetite. The only thing missing was an NBA team to call my own.

Pittsburgh has not had a professional basketball team since the Pittsburgh Condors folded in 1972. The only reason I even started following professional basketball was my dad, one of the few NBA fans I ever encountered in the Steel City. Between watching games with him and winning virtual titles in the NBA 2K video games, I became another rare Pittsburgh NBA fan.

I never adopted the two teams most geographically convenient for Pittsburghers to root for — the Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers. The logic was simple: No self-respecting Pittsburgher ever would root for a Cleveland or Philadelphia team.

For most of my life, I enjoyed watching the NBA as an impartial party who just rooted for good games. But then those scrappy Wizards clawed their way into my fandoms when I wasn’t paying attention.

•

In 2011, I attended my first Wizards game my freshman year at Maryland. The team was a joke at this point, having lost all shred of NBA relevancy since its mid-2000s “Big Three” of Antwan Jamison, Caron Butler and Gilbert Arenas dissolved.

The Wizards had used the No. 1 overall pick in the previous year’s draft to take Wall, a stud point guard at Kentucky with the potential to revitalize a flailing franchise. At the time, no team needed someone exciting to sell tickets more than the Wizards did.

It was a week night, and the Verizon Center in Washington wasn’t particularly full. They were playing the Houston Rockets, whose star at the time, Yao Ming, was injured, as he was frequently throughout his career. No one in the arena seemed all that enthusiastic to be watching two mediocre teams when they had to be at work the next morning.

Wall proceeded to remind D.C. sports fans that the team’s future was bright by dropping his first career triple-double to lead the Wizards to victory. I was engaged and thankful to have seen that in person, but I was not ready to adopt the Wizards as my own yet.

The Wizards spent the next three years continuing to rebuild. In 2014, they finally put together a playoff-caliber roster and regained the city’s attention. On a whim, in April 2015, I decided to get tickets for Game 4 of the Wizards’ first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors.

I go to a lot of live sporting events. I saw Ben Roethlisberger throw six touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens in 2014. I witnessed the Pirates demoralize the Cincinnati Reds and win their first playoff game in 21 years in 2013. I even saw the Washington Nationals’ Max Scherzer tie the MLB record for strikeouts in early 2016.

But I have never seen a team more dialed in than the Wizards were that day. Every shot seemed to be going in effortlessly. They were raining 3’s on the poor, helpless Raptors. The Wizards won the game 125-94 and swept the series.

They would go on to lose in the next round to the Atlanta Hawks and then would miss the playoffs entirely last year. But a seed had been planted by that amazing performance. Those gutsy Wizards had never been more on my radar.

•

I have a weird relationship with Washington’s sports teams.

I have no feelings one way or the other about the Nationals. The Nats are a young franchise that only recently started fielding a quality team, and Pirates fans have no inherent animosity toward them. It’s a little annoying that their presidents’ race is a less-imaginative copy of the Pirates’ pierogi race, but overall, the Nats are an inoffensive entity.

Frankly, I don’t like saying the Washington NFL team’s name out loud, let alone admit caring about it beyond being amused at its front-office woes.

The only D.C. sports team I genuinely dislike are the Capitals, who are the Penguins’ direct rivals. Their fans genuinely believe Alex Ovechkin is better than Sidney Crosby, which, please. I get a sick pleasure out of watching the Caps collapse during the playoffs every year, especially if it is at the hands of the Penguins, which it often is.

My main feeling toward the Wizards used to be pity. They seemed to usually get lost in Caps mania, and any discussion involving D.C.’s NFL team automatically trumped Wizards news.

Call me a softie, but those lovable underdog Wizards are the only D.C. sports team that has earned my affection. And that was before I saw them beat the best basketball team on the planet.

•

It was Feb. 28. The Golden State Warriors were in town, which meant the Verizon Center was guaranteed to be packed. Unfortunately, it was (seemingly) more full of Golden State fans than those rooting for the home team.

Kevin Durant, a D.C. native who shirked his hometown last July to join the Warriors in free agency, was equally cheered and booed. The number of Warriors fans in the building was a little disheartening, but I chalked that up more to Golden State’s die-hard fan base than the Wizards’ lackluster one.

Slightly over a minute into the game, Durant went down with what turned out to be an injury to his left knee. The Wizards took advantage of his absence and took a commanding lead going into halftime. Warriors fans were noticeably shaken. I was pumped up.

Once Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson remembered how to shoot, the game got close. Going into the fourth quarter, it was a toss-up.

The Wizards matched the Warriors shot for shot in the fourth quarter, earning a small lead. They iced the game late with a Wall alley-oop to Markieff Morris, which was probably the first time all game Wizards fans believed they might actually win.

David had taken down Goliath.

This year, the Wizards have made believers out of their fans. Many big-name pundits are even saying the Wizards have a legitimate shot at upsetting the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference playoffs. That may be a stretch, but the fact the Wizards are even in that conversation proves just how far they have come as a team and franchise.

As I exited the arena after the game with Golden State, I saw hundreds of Wizards fans who were too busy celebrating to notice the salty Warriors fans who were grumbling about Durant’s injury. Their energy and pride, which the Wizards have so rarely given them a chance to flaunt, was infectious.

I high-fived every Wizards fan I passed as I exited the stadium. I was a part of the #dcfamily. It felt right.

Pittsburgh native Josh Axelrod (jaxel22@comcast.net) is a student at George Washington University's graduate program in media and strategic communication.