For the record, I cried when Elvis died. Cried again the first time I toured Graceland, his Memphis, Tenn., home. And every time I heard him sing “Don’t Cry Daddy” — so I just stopped listening to that song.

You get the point: I’m a big Elvis Presley fan, and his music, persona and charisma had me “all shook up,” along with millions of others. As a teenager in the 1970s, I was a latecomer to the Elvis phenomenon, but I caught up fast as a fan and collector.

My collection includes dozens of record albums, 45s and even a 78 of “Jailhouse Rock.” I have the Aug. 17, 1977, issue of The Commercial Appeal, Memphis’ newspaper, with this simple lead sentence by Lawrence Buser: “Elvis Presley died Tuesday, apparently after a heart attack at Graceland Mansion.” I also have books, photo albums, pocket calendars, movie posters and much more memorabilia.

One of these items is my No. 1 favorite: a bootleg record album from his New Year’s Eve concert in Pittsburgh’s Civic Arena 40 years ago, Dec. 31, 1976. For me, one of the 16,000-plus in attendance, the concert was the mother of all New Year’s Eve celebrations.

For Elvis, it was the end of another tumultuous year and his last New Year’s Eve. He had spent most of the previous 12 months on tour, playing more than a hundred concerts around the country. At other times, he holed up at Graceland or was being treated for various ailments. The media painted the picture of a falling King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, and his hit-or-miss performances provided the fodder for speculation. Would a lethargic and paunchy Elvis show up for a 50-minute, perfunctory drive-by? Or would the fans get lucky with Elvis rallying to the challenge?

Well, we all got lucky that New Year’s Eve in Pittsburgh.

As the wind blew brutally cold outside, we watched an inspired Elvis rock in the New Year in what ranks — unofficially, but inarguably — as his last great performance.

“When you mention to Elvis fans from anywhere that you’re from Pittsburgh, they want to know if you were at that concert,” said Priscilla Parker, president of the We Remember Elvis Fan Club and one of those present for the very memorable performance.

From my perch high above stage right and about halfway to the opposite end of the arena — with binoculars all but screwed into my eye sockets — I was captivated. At about 11:25 p.m., Elvis bounded on stage and the arena exploded in a cacophony of flashbulbs and screams. For the next 90 minutes, Elvis owned it, mixing old and new hits, playing the piano and the guitar, and hitting high notes that reverberated off the underbelly of the domed building. He was sensational. Thinner than he had appeared recently, he was full of energy and had a blast with his band and the audience.

On the floor at center stage, 22-year-old arena security guard Jim Pacconi had his hands full.

“My job was to make sure people didn’t get to him on stage, but women were screaming and going crazy,” said the 6-foot-4 Mr. Pacconi. “Elvis would bend down to shake hands, and I noticed these huge diamond rings on almost every finger. I was just mesmerized by those rings.”

During the show, Elvis tossed dozens of scarves into the crowd, and one landed on Mr. Pacconi’s shoulder.

“I gave it to a pregnant lady who was just sitting there crying,” he said. “Probably worth a few thousand dollars today.”

I didn’t get a souvenir scarf, but my memories of that magical night are priceless, and they remain fresh, thanks to that record album, produced and sold illegally. Titled “Rockin’ with Elvis New Year’s Eve,” this two-record set came from an audience member’s recording, so the sound quality is well below professional standards, with crowd noises sometimes overtaking the main event. But for anyone who saw the show, the record is pure gold.

The show included many Elvis standards, with arena-shaking performances of “Trying to Get to You” and “Hurt,” an energetic “Polk Salad Annie,” and plenty of playful byplay with the audience.

“Shake it?” he said to a woman’s request. “Honey, I’m just tryin’ to wake it up.” His leg twitched, and another woman in the audience said, “Sure woke me up.”

Elvis gave a strong rendition of “My Way,” with its now-chilling opening line, “And now, the end is near, and so I face the final curtain ...” He sang “Funny How Times Slip Away,” his final song of the year, then led us in “Auld Lang Syne” and offered his first thoughts for 1977: “I would like to wish you all really a very happy and a prosperous new year, hope you have health and happiness, and that God be with you.” He played the piano for an amazing version of “Unchained Melody,” then launched into his only known live version of “Rags to Riches,” and his voice again hit spectacular heights.

For me, the record captured an incredible night.

For Elvis, it documented his last great performance, a sentiment expressed by many, including Larry Geller, his longtime friend, hair stylist and spiritual confidant, who saw hundreds of his shows.

“It was a monumental show,” Mr. Geller told me. “I saw a spark in him that night, one that I hadn’t seen in a while. He was looking forward to the new year, and he was wanting to make some changes to get healthier.”

Mr. Geller shared two stories that happened later, while he stayed with Elvis and his crew in Pittsburgh after the show. As they sat in the star’s hotel room, the phone rang at about 2:15 a.m. Larry answered it.

“Can I talk to Elvis?” said the caller. “This is Jimmy Carter.”

“OK, who IS this?” Mr. Geller asked. Indeed it was President-elect Carter, calling to ask Elvis to be a youth spokesman.

A few hours later, with the temperature near zero and the wind gusting to 30 mph, Elvis rousted his entourage and ordered everyone to the airport for the flight home, Mr. Geller recalled.

“We get on the planes, but the pilots couldn’t get them started right away,” he said. “So we’re all huddled together in blankets waiting for the planes to start and heat up. And then we get word of a bomb threat, so we had to sign papers authorizing them to take off anyway. As the planes rolled down the runway, we all just sat there in silence looking at each other and wondering if this was going to be it.”

Had that been “it,” Elvis would have gone out on a high note. Instead, his performances in 1977 mostly were lackluster.

On Memorial Day 1977, five months after the Pittsburgh show, I attended an Elvis concert in Baltimore. He looked much heavier and left the stage in the middle of the concert for 20 minutes. Upon his return, he chuckled weakly and said, “I’m sorry I left the stage, but when nature calls ...” Before his final song, he said, “There’s nothing wrong with my health.”

He died less than three months later.

Now approaching 40 years later, I’m still an Elvis fan. A few years ago, we took a family trip to Memphis to tour Graceland, Sun Studios (where he made his first record) and his birthplace in Tupelo, Miss. My wife and daughters enjoyed the trip back in time, as they learned about this long-gone singer who maintains a kung-fu grip on me and millions of others.

His music tells the Elvis story better than anything. The girls have added a few Elvis tunes to their playlists, and even my 2-year-old grandson loves swiveling his hips to “Jailhouse Rock.” The internet provides a library of Elvis concert videos, stories and photos. I can sit at my laptop and watch footage of the Pittsburgh concert on YouTube, posted by fans who smuggled their 8 mm movie cameras into the building.

Like my bootleg record, the sound quality in this footage is just OK. The video quality is just OK. But Elvis was great that night.

And, just for the record, the memories still can make me cry.

A Cranberry resident, Tim Wesley (tmwesley@zoominternet.net) is a corporate communications executive and an occasional freelance writer. This story is excerpted from his book, “My Boxes: A Nostalgic Collection of Stories and Stuff,” available on Amazon.