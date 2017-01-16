Advertisement
Doug Mills/New York Times
DeAndre Jordan, center, and Kyle Lowry of the U.S. celebrate with American flags after the men's basketball gold medal game against Serbia Sunday at in Rio de Janeiro. The U.S. team won, 96-66, to take the gold medal.
Paul Zeise: The world is not catching up to U.S. basketball
The U.S. is 88-1 in its past 89 games and won’t be slowing down any time soon.
U.S. men's basketball team wins third consecutive Olympic gold
Kevin Durant led the way with 30 points as the Americans crushed Serbia, 96-66.
South Korean Inbee Park leaves no doubt, easily earns gold
American Stacy Lewis makes a late push for a medal, but falls short.
Dietzen, USA women's volleyball team look to rebound
The Americans lost to Serbia in the semifinal and are trying to regroup ahead of Saturday’s bronze medal game.
Mt. Lebanon native Leah Smith basking in the warmth of Olympic gold
Smith returned to her hometown with two medals in tow and an eye toward the next Summer Games in 2020 in Toyko.
