Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Report: More than 1,000 Russian athletes involved in doping conspiracy or cover-up
The report shows proof of Russia’s systematic doping from 2011-15, implicating layers of government employees and more than 1,000 athletes.
Obituary: Sammy Lee / First Asian-American to earn Olympic gold
The Californian won a gold medal in 10-meter platform diving and a bronze in 3-meter springboard diving at the 1948 Olympics in London.
Paul Zeise: The world is not catching up to U.S. basketball
The U.S. is 88-1 in its past 89 games and won’t be slowing down any time soon.
U.S. men's basketball team wins third consecutive Olympic gold
Kevin Durant led the way with 30 points as the Americans crushed Serbia, 96-66.
South Korean Inbee Park leaves no doubt, easily earns gold
American Stacy Lewis makes a late push for a medal, but falls short.
