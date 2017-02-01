Advertisement
Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette
Oakland Catholic Grad & Olympic gold Medalist Amanda Polk (right) shows off her hardware. She will be the Dapper Dan Sportswoman of the Year.
Dapper Dan Sportswoman of the Year Amanda Polk was driven by London miss
Amanda Polk, a gold medal winner for the U.S. rowing team in Rio de Janeiro, will be honored as Sportswoman of the Year at the Dapper Dan.
Dapper Dan Sportsmen of the Year Jim Rutherford and Mike Sullivan helped put the Penguins back on top
Usain Bolt, Jamaican team stripped of 2008 Olympic gold medal over teammate's failed drug test
Nesta Carter’s name appeared on a list of 31 athletes who failed retests of blood and urine samples from the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.
Paul Zeise: The world is not catching up to U.S. basketball
The U.S. is 88-1 in its past 89 games and won’t be slowing down any time soon.
U.S. men's basketball team wins third consecutive Olympic gold
U.S. men's basketball team wins third consecutive Olympic gold
Kevin Durant led the way with 30 points as the Americans crushed Serbia, 96-66.
South Korean Inbee Park leaves no doubt, easily earns gold
American Stacy Lewis makes a late push for a medal, but falls short.
AP Headlines
Upcoming Events
The Medal Count
Photo Slideshow
Advertisement
Advertisement