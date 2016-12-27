PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe laid wreaths at various cemeteries and memorials Monday before a visit today to the site of the 1941 bombing that plunged the United States into World War II.

Mr. Abe landed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and then headed to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, where he laid a wreath. He stood for a moment of silence at the cemetery near downtown Honolulu that is known as Punchbowl.

He later visited a nearby memorial for nine boys and men who died when a U.S. Navy submarine collided with their Japanese fishing vessel in 2001. At the Ehime Maru Memorial, he again laid a wreath and bowed his head.

Today, he’ll visit the memorial that honors sailors and Marines killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Although the visit initially had been described as a first, reports emerged that Japan’s former leader Shigeru Yoshida went to Pearl Harbor six years after the country’s World War II surrender, but that was before the USS Arizona Memorial was built in 1962. Mr. Yoshida arrived at Pearl Harbor in 1951, shortly after requesting a courtesy visit to the office of Adm. Arthur W.R. Radford, commander of the U.S. Pacific fleet. The office overlooked Pearl Harbor, offering a direct view of the attack site.

And last week, a Japanese-language newspaper in Hawaii reported that it had found in its archives articles about two other visits there by sitting Japanese prime ministers in the 1950s, including Nobusuke Kishi, Mr. Abe’s grandfather.

In response to the reports, Japanese officials are now characterizing Mr. Abe’s visit as the first by a sitting prime minister with an American president to the memorial atop the remains of the USS. Arizona, the American battleship on which the worst losses occurred.

The memorial will be closed to the public today when Mr. Abe visits the historic site, joined by President Barack Obama, who is vacationing in Hawaii with his family.

The importance of the visit may be mostly symbolic for two countries that, in a remarkable transformation, have grown into close allies in the decades since they faced off in brutal conflict. At the same time, it’s significant that it took more than 70 years for U.S.-Japanese relations to get to this point.

Mr. Abe won’t apologize for Japan’s attack when he visits, a government spokesman said earlier this month.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that “the purpose of the upcoming visit is to pay respects for the war dead and not to offer an apology.”

The visit comes six months after Mr. Obama became the first sitting American president to visit Hiroshima for victims of the U.S. atomic bombing of that city at the end of the same war.

The New York Times contributed.