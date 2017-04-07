In Pennsylvania it’s not the women drivers you’ve got to look out for - it’s the men.

Of all the citations for being distracted by one’s cell phone issued in Pennsylvania last year, a full 70 percent went to men, according to data compiled by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

Under Pennsylvania state law, it’s legal for non-commercial drivers to talk on a cell phone while driving, but it’s illegal to text or wear earphones. The agency tallied the citations for both commercial and non-commercial drivers, and the results weren’t pretty.

The number of citations has risen every year since 2012.

“If you’re traveling 65 mph on the highway, and you look down for three seconds to check your phone, you’ve gone the length of a football field blindfolded,” said Cpl. Adam Reed with the Pennsylvania State Police. It’s an analogy that often brings the danger home to young drivers he speaks to, he said.

Nationally, distracted driving killed 3,477 people in 2015, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It was the fastest-growing cause of highway fatalities, over drunk driving, speeding and failing to wear a seat belt.

The Pennsylvania citation statistics were not correlated directly with highway accidents or fatalities, but cell phone use and texting are two of the most common driver distractions, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association in Washington, D.C. The association urges drivers not to use cell phones at all while driving, regardless of current state law.

According to PennDOT, there were 1,017 crashes in 2015 in which the driver was using a hand-held phone; seven people died, and 566 were injured. Those statistics aren’t specific to texting.

Allegheny County drivers were the second-worst in the state, with 316 citations - behind only Montgomery County, which had 379, according to the AOPC report.

And things are not improving: the number of citations for texting while driving jumped in Allegheny County by 59 percent over the year before.

Allegheny County also rose in the rankings; previously, it had been the third-worst in the state - but Philadelphia issued 19 percent fewer citations for texting and wearing headphones than it did the year before.

The male-female ratio in Allegheny was slightly better than the statewide average with 63 percent of the citations going to men and 34 percent going to women.

In only three counties did women get more citations than men: Elk, Potter and Venango.

Donald Gilliland: dgilliland@post-gazette.com