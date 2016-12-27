BOGOTA, Colombia — A series of human errors caused an airliner to run out of fuel and crash in Colombia last month, killing 71 people including most of a Brazilian soccer team, aviation authorities said on Monday.

Colombia’s Civil Aeronautics agency concluded in its investigation that the flight plan for the plane operated by Bolivia-based charter company LaMia did not meet international standards. Among the errors made were the decisions to let the plane take off without enough fuel to make the flight safely and then to not stop midway to refuel. The pilot also did not report the plane’s emergency until it was too late, it said.

Philippines storm kills 6

BATANGAS, Philippines — A powerful typhoon blew out of the northern Philippines on Monday after killing at least six people and spoiling Christmas in several provinces, where more than 380,000 people abandoned celebrations to reach emergency shelters and safer grounds.

Typhoon Nock-Ten cut power to five entire provinces due to toppled electric posts and trees, dimming Christmas revelries in Asia’s largest Catholic nation. More than 300 flights were delayed or re-scheduled and ferries were barred from sailing, stranding more than 12,000 holiday travelers.

Six people died from drowning or by being pinned by fallen trees, poles and a collapsed concrete wall in the provinces of Quezon and Albay.

Argentine economic team

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentine President Mauricio Macri is shaking up his economic team a year into an administration that has struggled to spur growth and lower inflation.

Cabinet Chief Marco Pena says Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay is being replaced by two new ministers: Nicolas Dujovne will oversee the Treasury while Luis Caputo will be finance minister.

Mr. Prat-Gay has been criticized for Argentina’s slow growth under the business-friendly new government, and its inability to cut an inflation rate running at about 40 percent a year.

China land rights issue

BEIJING — China has clarified for the first time a closely watched issue of land rights that has caused uncertainty for the Chinese who park their wealth in their homes.

Chinese officials said a group of homeowners in Wenzhou would not have to pay a fee to extend the rights to the land under their residences. Homeowners in China own their dwellings but not the land under them. All land in China is owned by the government, which parcels it out to developers and homeowners through 20- to 70-year leases.

In Wenzhou, the local government had told some homeowners whose 20-year leases had expired that they would have to pay a large fee to renew, and the situation was being monitored closely across the country. Many Chinese homeowners worried they would have to pay dearly to use the land under their homes.

The decision, announced Friday by Wang Guanghua, China’s vice minister of land and resources, stops short of providing homeowners nationwide a clear legal framework on land ownership rights. Nevertheless, it could pave the way for similar moves in other cities.