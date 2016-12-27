Anyone who has struggled to place a new Pennsylvania vehicle registration sticker on a grimy license plate will be happy the state is doing away with them.

After Jan. 1, in a move that will save an estimated $3.1 million annually, owners still will have to register their vehicles and get a card from the state Department of Transportation to prove it. But the state will no longer send that annoying little sticker that was always such fun to attach to a mid-winter license plate covered with salt and slush.

Elimination of the registration sticker was part of the state Legislature’s 2013 passage of Act 89, a transportation funding bill designed to raise more money for the state’s roads, bridges and public transportation. The decision also raised the ire of some police organizations that consider the registration sticker a safety tool.

PennDOT spokeswoman Alexis Campbell said the agency weighed the savings against two key issues, the potential for owners to refuse to register their vehicles and the safety concern of police officers. The savings come from eliminating the $1.1 million cost of producing the stickers and the $2 million cost of mailing them and other documents to owners.

A study by Penn State University of other states such as Connecticut and New Jersey that eliminated the stickers found no reduction in owners registering their vehicles, Ms. Campbell said. “People are still registering their vehicles as they should, so there’s no problem there,” she said.

Ms. Campbell noted there is another major change that will save the agency money. About 40 percent of owners renew their registration online and beginning Jan. 1, they can print out their permanent registration card at home rather than receiving it by mail.

Currently, motorists only are allowed to print a temporary card until their permanent one arrives by mail.

In addition, they can register for two years by doubling the $36 annual payment, she said.

Of course, the agency still will accept mail payments by check and return a permanent card by mail.

As far as public safety concerns, Ms. Campbell said registration information still will be available very quickly through computers some officers have in their cars or through their dispatch center.

“They can run a license plate and immediately know if there is an unregistered vehicle,” she said. “We’ve been communicating with law enforcement and don’t think it will be a major problem.”

State Rep. Dom Costa, D-Stanton Heights, co-chair of the Legislature’s law enforcement caucus and former Pittsburgh police chief, said the lack of a sticker is important information for an officer to know immediately when they stop a vehicle because it could indicate other problems.

He led an unsuccessful effort earlier this year to overturn the decision to eliminate the sticker when Senate leadership refused to allow a vote on a bill and plans another effort when a new session begins in January.

“I’m very upset about it because it’s an important tool,” Mr. Costa said.

Mr. Costa said he is working on a new bill that would combine the state vehicle inspection process with vehicle registration and would require only one sticker that would be applied to the license plate at the inspection station. That would save at least as much money and provide police officers with a visual confirmation that a vehicle is registered and inspected, he said.

Penn Hills Chief Howard Burton said the decision to eliminate the sticker “just doesn’t make sense.”

“I don’t understand why they did that,” Chief Burton said. “[The sticker] gives an officer a reasonable idea if someone is going to be a problem to deal with.”

Fox Chapel Chief David Laux, who also represents 21 counties as president of the Western Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police, took a more measured approach. The organization lobbied against the change.

“We asked the Legislature not to do it but they did, so we have to deal with it,” Chief Laux said. “It’s something different that we’re going to have to adjust to. I don’t see it as a serious problem.”

In Fox Chapel, the chief said, he will recommend his officers check all plates on their in-car computer before they confront a motorist.

PennDOT said owners don’t have to change anything after Jan. 1. Stickers that are already on license plates can remain.

Motorists with questions about the elimination of registration stickers should go online to www.dmv.pa.gov.

Ed Blazina: eblazina@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1470.