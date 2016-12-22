Here’s a great holiday travel recipe: Place Christmas on Sunday; add a pinch of mostly clear weather with temperatures above freezing in much of the East; and stir in gasoline prices at their second-lowest level in a decade.

The dish might leave a bad taste in those who prefer a little white with their Christmas, but it will be a boon for the record 103 million Americans who are expected to travel between Friday and Jan. 2. According to AAA, that’s up about 1.5 percent over last year, and more than 93 percent of those traveling will go by car or truck.

“Doesn’t look like we’re going to get a white Christmas this year,” said Bill Modzelewski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon. “The eastern half of the country doesn’t look too bad, either. The weather will be pretty quiet through the weekend.”

In this area, the forecast through the weekend calls for highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s through Christmas Day. The only chance of a rough spot would be early Saturday, said Mr. Modzelewski, when there’s a chance of light snow changing to freezing rain and just rain within a few hours.

And for anyone planning a Monday return, the forecast calls for temperatures in the 50s with a chance of rain.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike anticipates 4.55 million vehicles will use the toll road between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day. The busiest days should be Friday and Dec. 27 through Dec. 30, when an average of 550,000 motorists are expected to use the road each day.

The turnpike has suspended all construction from 5 a.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Jan. 2.

For parents who will spend long hours in the car with their children, here’s a suggestion: hook them up with www.noradsanta.org.

If you’re a child of the 1950s or ’60s, you might remember NORAD as the agency that showed up in grainy film on local newscasts as the official government tracking system for Santa Claus. For some kids, it wasn’t bedtime until NORAD confirmed that Santa’s sleigh was on its way.

These days, NORAD, or the North American Aerospace Defense Command, maintains a delightful website of the North Pole. It’s official duty is to watch for foreign objects in the skies above North America, including missiles, warplanes or comets and warn government officials in Canada and the U.S., but once a year it has some holiday fun.

It all began in 1955, when a Sears Roebuck & Co. ad mistakenly gave the number of the NORAD commander as the number to call for Santa. He played along and the agency’s long association with Christmas was born.

Today, the website includes a tracking system with a digital clock countdown and an animated version of Santa’s North Pole headquarters, complete with buildings including a theater, library, video arcade and music shop. Kids can see books about everything from Santa’s sleigh to holiday traditions around the world.

Plenty of stuff to keep them from getting too fidgety while you drive over the river and through the woods.

