The Mon Wharf is partially reopened today for Downtown commuter parking.

The wharf had been closed for three days due to flooding and cleanup efforts.

The Parking Authority of Pittsburgh said about 275 parking spaces are available today. Additional parking is available at the First Avenue Garage and Second Avenue Plaza.

Other traffic restrictions:

Route 19 and Fort Couch Road, Upper St. Clair/Bethel Park — Lane restrictions through Friday, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., while crews conduct emergency gas line repairs.

West Carson Street — Lane and ramp restrictions near the Corliss Tunnel as crews work to remove a railroad bridge on the street. The Wheeling and Lake Erie Railroad Bridge that runs over and parallel to West Carson near the West End Circle is being removed. The work runs through Dec. 23.

The ramp from northbound Route 837 to northbound West Carson Street is closed.

Liberty Bridge/Tunnel — Single-lane restrictions for survey work and platform installation through Dec. 30 on the Liberty Bridge, Liberty Tunnel and Second Avenue. The work will be coordinated with events at the PPG Paints Arena. Restrictions will occur according to the following schedule:

▪ Liberty Bridge — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays

▪ Liberty Tunnel — Inbound (northbound) tunnel as needed weeknights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

▪ Second Avenue — In each direction between Municipal Court Drive and Ross Street weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane restrictions on the ramp to and from the Boulevard of the Allies and the sidewalk closure for the bridge will remain in place. The entire $80 million reconstruction project will finish in 2018.

Second Avenue — Single-lane restrictions in each direction between Municipal Court Drive and Ross Street, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Dec. 23 as crews continue survey work.

Ohio River Boulevard/Route 65 — Southbound Route 65 reduced to one lane between the McKees Rocks Bridge and Fort Duquesne Bridge weeknights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Jan. 13. No northbound Route 65 restrictions will occur.

Southbound single-lane restrictions will occur as needed in various locations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 31 to allow crews to install signage. After a winter hiatus, more extensive improvement work will occur in the northbound direction in 2017.

I-279/Parkway North, Ross — Lane closure southbound between the off and on-ramps at the Bellevue/West View (Exit 7) interchange from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday (Dec. 19).

Freeport Road, O’Hara — Single-lane closures in the area of the Highland Park Bridge interchange through Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Crews from Duquesne Light will be relocating light poles.

Glenwood Bridge interchange — The next phase of the Glenwood Bridge interchange rehabilitation project has begun in the Hays/Homestead and Hazelwood areas of Pittsburgh. Detours will be posted.

▪ Southbound Route 837 traffic from Route 885 will be shifted into the northbound lanes. Single-lane traffic in each direction will be maintained in the northbound lanes.

▪ The traffic signal at the temporary intersection of Route 837 and Route 885 will be eliminated.

▪ The northbound Route 837 ramp to northbound Route 885 (Glenwood Bridge) will remain closed.

▪ The ramp from northbound Route 885 to southbound Route 837 (Homestead) will remain closed.

▪ Traffic from northbound Route 885 will be able to access southbound Route 837 at the temporary intersection. Traffic from southbound Route 885 to southbound Route 837 will return to the normal configuration.

Andy Warhol Bridge — Closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic through November 2017 as part of $25.4 million rehabilitation project. The Rachel Carson Bridge (9th Street) will be used as a detour. The detour also will reroute about 350 Port Authority buses a day to Carson, according to the Port Authority. The detoured routes will be routes 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17 and the O5. The Carson Bridge is expected to be rehabbed in 2018 and the Clemente Bridge in 2020.

Library Road/Route 88, Bethel Park — Single-lane alternating traffic between Logan Road and Kings School Road weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 23. Crews will excavate utility test holes.

Wabash Tunnel — The HOV temporary waiver has been extended through December to allow vehicles with fewer than two occupants to use the tunnel during peak hours, alleviating possible congestion on other roads caused by the Liberty Bridge rehabilitation project. The Wabash Tunnel, which opened as a commuter tunnel in December 2004, provides a shortcut for motorists from Route 51 to the South Side and Downtown Pittsburgh.

East Pennview Street, Shaler — Closed for bridge replacement. Pine Creek Bridge No. 11, about a quarter mile west of the intersection of Pennview and Route 8, through spring 2017.