President Donald Trump will bring his next rally to Pennsylvania when he appears next Saturday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.

Michael Glassner, a spokesman for Mr. Trump’s re-election campaign, said the rally will be held at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for the arena, which can hold 10,000 people.

Tickets, which are free, will be available at www.donaldjtrump.com after 1 p.m.

“Pennsylvania has been a very important state politically for the president,” Mr. Glassner said. “Pennsylvania loves him.”

Mr. Glassner said the rally, which will be the fourth in recent weeks, will review Mr. Trump’s accomplishments since taking office in January.

