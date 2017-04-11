The Pennsylvania Treasury announced Monday that it will bring an end to paying the often high fees charged by active money managers by transitioning all of its $2.4 billion in public stock holdings to a passive investment strategy estimated to save $5 million a year in fees.

Passive, or index-style, investments buy and hold all the stocks in a fund that mirrors a market index, such as the Standard & Poors 500 or the Russell 3000.

Passive investing has become much more popular over the past decade, according to New York-based Thompson Reuters, which reported that the exchange-traded fund market is growing by nearly 30 percent a year. With extremely low fees, investors get better returns than they would from funds with similar holdings but without management fees and transaction costs that act as a drag on investment performance.

“We shouldn’t treat public funds like a casino game, trying to beat the market and paying casino prices to do it,” state Treasurer Joe Torsella said. “Instead, we should capture the underlying market return at the lowest possible cost.”

Gov. Tom Wolf applauded Mr. Torsella’s plan to transition the state’s equity investments to a passive investment strategy.

“Treasurer Torsella’s actions will save money and provide an important blueprint for efforts to cut out investment managers and save Pennsylvanians money,” the governor said.

The Treasury has a total of $2.4 billion invested in the stock market, with $1.4 billion of the total already in passive funds. The new plan would transfer the remaining $1 billion into passive funds.

Mr. Torsella said the transition also takes another step toward cleaning up the pay-to-play culture that has plagued the commonwealth for decades.

“Unfortunately, the treasurer’s office, when it comes to elected officials, has created more scandal than Pennsylvania should be comfortable with,” he said. “We want to create a culture of integrity and accountability around how public funds are managed.”

On the first day Mr. Torsella took office in January, he banned the use of placement agents in all Treasury investment contracts. Placement agents act as middle men who collect a fee for introducing money managers to public sector entities that have money to manage.

But they also have been at the heart of scandals involving past Pennsylvania treasurers.

“There are other agencies such as pension funds that still use placement agents,” Mr. Torsella said. “I believe all public funds in Pennsylvania should do what the Treasury has done and ban them.”

While $2.4 billion of the Pennsylvania Treasury’s assets are in stocks, the Treasury manages $17 billion in total assets, which include short-term cash management; fixed income investments, such as bonds; and alternative investments, such as hedge funds, private equity and real estate.

“We will next turn to systematically determine how those investments are doing and how best to move forward with an eagle eye on fees,” Mr. Torsella said.

