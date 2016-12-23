HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania officials say they will begin accepting applications early next year for medical marijuana growers and dispensaries, with a target date of mid-2018 for legal sales to begin in the state.

Health Secretary Karen Murphy told reporters at a news conference Wednesday that firms can apply between Feb. 20 and March 20 to grow or sell the drug to patients with proper prescriptions. Health officials expect more than 900 applications.

In the first phase, said Ms. Murphy, the department will license up to 12 growers and up to 81 locations for dispensing medical marijuana. Those are the ones expected to be up and running by mid-2018, she said.

The bill that passed the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf this past spring permits up to 150 dispensaries and 25 growers statewide.

Since medical marijuana was legalized in April, the Health Department has been granting so-called "safe harbor" status to parents and caregivers to obtain medical marijuana products from out-of-state for children who suffer from any of the 17 conditions for which the law allows the drug to be used.

Use by adults is not yet permitted.

Ms. Murphy said 134 safe harbor applications had been approved so far.

