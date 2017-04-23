Stacy Innerst is the artist. You are the caption writer.

Online contestants for CapCon 312 brought some crackerjack insights to the old — or maybe a new — ballgame [please click on the second image]. The hot stove league has gotten new meaning through the three winning entries found below.

We’re not sure what has Fido riled in CapCon313, but we’re guessing the man on the TV screen has something to do with it. If you can figure what that’s all about, send up to three caption possibilities, either via email to page2@post-gazette.com or real mail to Caption Contest/Portfolio, Post-Gazette, 358 North Shore Drive, Suite 300, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15212. Include name and address and identify your municipality or Pittsburgh city neighborhood. Entries must be received by midnight Sunday April 30. Winners get a Post-Gazette mug that’s perfect for coffee, which goes oh so well with a bundt, but keep it away from the dog.

Winners of CapCon 312

First Place

"Coach told me to practice my bundt."

Alan Gordon, Squirrel Hill

Second Place

"They're sending me down to the diners."

Rich Wolf, Westminster, Md.

Third Place

"Good heat today, kid."

Rob Huffman, Fredericksburg, Va.