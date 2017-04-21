HARRISBURG -- Saying he took no delight in the decision, Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday abruptly yanked the state police detail assigned to Lt. Gov. Mike Stack's and scaled back his staffing at his taxpayer-funded residence.

In a short statement, Mr. Wolf's spokesman J.J. Abbott said Mr. Wolf met personally with Mr. Stack to hand-deliver him a letter informing him of the move, which he did not explain other than to say he believed it was "a necessary step to protect Commonwealth employees."

The decision comes as Mr. Wolf has ordered an investigation by the state Inspector General's office into allegations that Mr. Stack and his wife, Tonya, verbally abused members of the State Police detail that protect them, as well as staffers who help maintain their official residence.

It is not clear when the report will be completed or whether it will be made public.