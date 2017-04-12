Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Mike Stack apologized Tuesday for how he and his wife have treated State Police troopers in their detail.

The announcement came one day after news broke that Gov. Tom Wolf had called for an investigation.

Stack said it was important to own up to “not being perfect” and to apologize, but he would not say specifically what he was apologizing for.

“I’m not a perfect human being, and I’ve made mistakes,” said Stack. “I get busy, I get stressed, I get angry... I’ve said things in anger or stress or frustration that I wish I hadn’t said. I’m glad I’m familiar with the two magic words - I’m Sorry.

“I apologize for all those things that I’ve ever said. I can do better. As a human being, I can do better, and I will do better... and so will my wife.”

Stack said he could not recall a moment where he ever commanded his driver to go faster or use sirens, but said he apologized if he ever gave that impression.

Of his wife, Stack said, “What I love about my wife is I never have to wonder what’s on her mind... however, she also is a human being and gets stressed and has moments... when she may not be her best person. I know she’s sorry. I know how much she loves the State Police and respects them.”

“We’re both going to do better,” Stack said. “We know we can, and we appreciate the chance to do better.”

Stack stressed that “I love the State Police of Pennsylvania... They are the best in the country. My admiration for them has just grown even more. The respect that I have for these brave men and women is enormous... They are members of our family.

“You say things around your family that you wouldn’t necessarily say to anyone else in the world... and they have no choice to forgive you, but it doesn’t make it right. Both of us are deeply sorry for offending anybody, and we’re going to make it up.”

When asked his reaction to the governor calling for an investigation, Stack said “I don’t even want to analyze that.”

He said he had not spoken with Wolf. “He’s very busy, I’m very busy he said.”

Stack also said he didn’t have enough information to say if he was being investigated for things other than what he and his wife may have said to their detail.

“Sadly,” he said, “I sometimes get my information from (reporters).”

Stack said he would not characterize the things he has said to the State Police officers in his detail as “abusive” or “offensive,” but said the occasional “Stack moment” was uncalled for.

He repeatedly refused to offer specific examples of the bad behavior for which he was apologizing.

Stack said he saw the incident as an opportunity to become a better public official.

“I see it as an opportunity to do better,” he said.

Stack said he planned to run for re-election: “I’d venture to say there’s no one who’s worked harder as Lt. Governor than me,” he said.

Stack appeared to indicate his decision to run would not be affected if Gov. Wolf endorsed someone else. “It’s an independent office,” he noted. “I’m confident we’ll both run strong campaigns.”