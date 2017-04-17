The final day to register to vote to participate in Pennsylvania’s May 16 primary election has arrived.

Monday is the registration deadline and voters have to be registered in one of the major parties to be able to help pick nominees.

Numerous contests for school boards and county and municipal government, as well as a handful of appeals court races will be on the ballot next month.

Public interest may not be what it was last year, when Pennsylvania was a major presidential battleground and had one of the highest-profile U.S. Senate races in the nation, along with congressional and legislative races.

People can register online , by mail or at a county election office.