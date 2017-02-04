Though she hasn’t formally launched a campaign, Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Darlene Harris has sent the strongest signal yet that she plans to challenge Mayor Bill Peduto’s re-election this spring.

On Friday, she formally notified the Allegheny County Democratic Committee that she will seek its endorsement in the May 16 primary.

Mr. Peduto also wants the endorsement, according to a list compiled by the 5 p.m. deadline Friday. So does the Rev. John Welch, a Homewood resident and dean at the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.

Ms. Harris could not be reached for comment. A vocal critic of Mr. Peduto, she flirted with a mayoral run before withdrawing in 2013, after then-Mayor Luke Ravenstahl announced he would not seek re-election.

Given Pittsburgh’s heavily Democratic electorate, the primary likely will decide the outcome of the November election. The party’s endorsement means a candidate carries the imprimatur of party elders, and endorsed candidates appear on party slate cards handed out at polling places. But candidates can compete, and win, without that support.

Party leaders will make their selections at the IBEW Local #5 hall on the South Side on March 5.

Seeking the endorsement in the mayoral race carries a $10,000 filing fee: The money is due Feb. 10. Ms. Harris’ council political committee had $25,903 as of the end of 2016, But under city election rules, a mayoral run would require creating a separate committee. Ms. Harris could transfer only $5,000 from the existing committee into the new one.

Mr. Peduto finished 2016 with a war chest of $836,691.70. Rev. Welch, who launched his campaign last month, has not yet had to file a financial report.

There were few other surprises Friday. The only contested City Council race appears to involve the South Hills neighborhoods of District 4. Anthony Coghill, a roofer, is seeking the party’s endorsement, but his chief rival, Ashleigh Deemer, is not.

In a statement, Ms. Deemer said that “with all due respect” to the committee, “in the last two elections for this seat, the winner did not have this endorsement. I have a responsibility to my campaign supporters to spend my funds as strategically as possible.”

Ms. Deemer, chief of staff for the outgoing councilwoman, Natalia Rudiak, who is not seeking re-election, may have faced an uphill battle for the party nod: Mr. Coghill chairs the party’s influential 19th Ward committee and has support from South Hills officials. But he appears to have a new rival for the party’s endorsement, political newcomer Gary McBurney.

The South Hills also figure in the lone contested County Council race. District 12 incumbent James Ellenbogen faces a challenge from Robert Palmosina. In the race for sheriff, incumbent William Mullen and challenger George Satler are vying for the committee’s favor.

At least two contested Pittsburgh school board races are also shaping up. In the District 3 seat being vacated by Thomas Sumpter, James Myers Jr. is squaring off with a former City Council member, Sala Udin, for the party’s backing. District 5 incumbent Terry Kennedy is facing a challenge from Ghadah Makoshi.

