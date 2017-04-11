A new collaboration of healthcare providers, researchers, public agencies and nonprofit foundations is aimed at preventing infant deaths and promoting good health among Allegheny County residents.

The Richard King Mellon Foundation made several grants in June to the Magee-Womens Research Institute, the University of Pittsburgh and Rand Corporation to collaborate with experts and the community to propose solutions using data and models to uncover factors that might predict the risk of a baby dying before its first birthday.

“If we’re successful in this, we could not only predict and take precautions,” said institute director Yoel Sadovsky, who is lead investigator on the project. “In addition, we want to have a partnership with communities, share with people a program in the community. If this works, we could reach out with education and learn from them and have a partnership in health and wellness.”

Infant mortality is considered a marker of health in a population.

Despite a trend nationally and locally of lower infant mortality rates — credited to greater access to prenatal care and medical care for preterm babies — there are population groups that continue to have significantly higher rates than the overall numbers.

In the most recent report from the National Center for Health Statistics, from 2005 through 2014 the overall rate declined 15 percent from 6.86 infant deaths per 1,000 live births in 2005 to 5.82 in 2014. However, infants of non-Hispanic black women had the highest mortality rate, 10.93, in 2014. The disparity also exists between births for white women and black women in Allegheny County. In figures reported for the county in 2012, the rate was 4.1 for white infant mortality and 11.1 for black infants.

Not much can be done to prevent infant deaths due to functional or structural disorders at birth, Dr. Sadovsky said. What can be studied is what is happening during pregnancy, he said. That includes risk related to diseases the mother has, such as pre-eclampsia, hypertension or diabetes, and the factors that lead to preterm births (before 37 weeks of pregnancy have been completed).

Dr. Sadovsky said the Allegheny County project is investigating the time period from as early as possible in a woman’s first trimester of pregnancy till one year after birth.

“We’re now capturing a population in the most formative period in their lives … the most plastic part in our development.”

The first step of the project, supported with $4 million from the Mellon foundation, is an expansion of a database on mothers and their children that already exists at Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC. A $1 million Mellon grant goes to the institute for basic research. The Magee Obstetrical Maternal Infant Database, known as MOMI, is overseen by Pitt’s Janet Catov, associate professor in the obstetrics/​gynecology and epidemiology departments.

“It’s a really exciting project,” she said, adding that integrating clinical data from MOMI with social, economic and other data will create a unique resource to identify factors related to infant mortality.

“We deliver a lot of babies at Magee … we have an ongoing opportunity to improve the health of women. We also have a very large and expert clinical team. Our combination of data and clinical care is nicely poised for this project.”

MOMI now collects more than 300 variables of patient information — such as weights and Apgar scores (a measure of the physical condition of a newborn infant) — on nearly 190,000 deliveries from Jan. 1, 1995, to the present.

“We want to expand it to 400-500 variables,” Dr. Sadovsky said. “It’s much deeper probing.” Risk factors such as weight gain, low birth weight, chromosomal defects, congenital disease and extreme maternal age will be combined with outside data such as the mother’s lifestyle, education, job status and home environment.

Information on labor and delivery will be supplemented with clinical visit information, ultrasounds and other imaging. The MOMI biobank will collect specimens from pregnancy, labor and delivery, with the patient’s consent.

“We’re really positioning this project to be evidence-based, to let the evidence guide us,” Ms. Catov said. “We’re launching this biobank [and] it gives us an opportunity to have conversations with these women.”

Pitt’s $725,000 grant will fund work done by Rich Tsui of the department of biomedical informatics and his team to develop a program linking infant outcomes with the collected data. They plan to develop a tool that considers the clinical and nonclinical characteristics of a patient and her pregnancy or baby, and determines the risk of the baby dying in its first year.

“If we can identify two or three components,” Dr. Sadovsky said, “with common pathways, that the mother has been tested and found to have, that put her at risk of premature birth, then we can make this a biomarker. That’s a goal.”

The Rand team, led by Evan Peet with a $640,000 grant, will use the risk predictions and other information to help guide interventions supported by evidence, evaluating the effectiveness of potential and existing interventions, including both social services and clinical procedures.

Afterward, a pilot project with doctors and patients at Magee’s outpatient clinic will test and make adjustments to the tool.

Partnering with county agencies is expected to provide more information for the Magee databases and the Pitt and Rand teams of analysts.

Integrating data from the county Health Department is an early goal. One potential source of data would be information collected from families during home visiting programs coordinated by the department — working with one family at a time to prevent infant deaths. However, that would require some way to remove identification of individuals from the data, Health director Karen Hacker explained.

All agencies will have to do the same, Ms. Catov said. “We all have to be completely confident that the data that we are sharing for analysis will be de-identified.”

Dannai Harriel, manager of the county’s MCH home visiting program, Nurse-Family Partnership and Healthy Families Allegheny, said each program uses research-based practices and are highly effective. Continuing research affirms the positive outcomes for babies as they grow up, she said.

Dr. Hacker said there are still many high-risk families who do not participate.

“When they’re in the program, the babies don’t die,” she said. “If they don’t use the services, it’s difficult for us to intervene.”

The home visiting starts after a baby is born. However, Dr. Hacker said, because the vast majority of deaths occur within the first 28 days of life and most of them are babies born prematurely, using data that points to risk during pregnancy would be helpful.

“We’re trying to be more proactive, being involved during pregnancy,” she said. “Knowing risk factors that lead to prematurity in general would be extremely important.”

