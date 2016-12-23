The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week it has launched an internal probe into how its staff investigated the Veterans Affairs Pittsburgh Healthcare System’s Legionnaires’ outbreak, following a recent Post-Gazette series outlining the role bias may have played in the reporting of its findings.

The CDC is doing the probe in response to U.S. Sen. Bob Casey’s request made Tuesday.

“CDC is conducting an internal investigation into the agency’s work on the Legionella outbreak at the Pittsburgh VA Health Center and welcomes any other inquiries from Congress or other interested parties,” the agency said in a statement late Wednesday.

“CDC takes very seriously questions about its objectivity and is committed to continuous improvement of its professional conduct and scientific integrity.”

The Post-Gazette’s series on Dec. 10 and 11 published email exchanges between CDC officials, obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, that appeared to show they held personal bias against two prominent Legionnaires’ researchers, Victor Yu and Janet Stout, as well as against the copper-silver ionization disinfection system the VA used to control Legionella in the water.

The stories showed that a personal bias by CDC staff members might have played a role in how they decided to present information in a 2013 report to Congress and a 2015 article in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal.

The 2011 and 2012 Legionnaires’ outbreak at the Pittsburgh VA hospital in Oakland infected at least 22 male veterans, six of whom later died.

Separate from Mr. Casey’s request, the newly appointed editor of the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal, Robert Schooley, said he became aware of the Post-Gazette’s series this week and did not know yet how the journal would respond.

“I’ll have to consult with a few other people before we decide what the appropriate course of action might be,” said Dr. Schooley, who is head of the division of infectious diseases at the University of California-San Diego, in an email response to questions.

“We do take scientific integrity very seriously and — while journals are not investigative bodies — we do have a very straightforward process to deal with scientific misconduct.”

Citing the Post-Gazette’s series, Mr. Casey sent his letter Tuesday asking the CDC to investigate because “I believe it is important to ensure that all data collected during the investigation were accurately reported and fairly presented.”

His request also went to the CDC’s Office of Inspector General, which received the letter Thursday and said through a spokeswoman that it “will review [it] for appropriate response or action.”

