The rate of women having a double mastectomy surgery after diagnosis of cancer in one breast was rising steadily for a decade before Angelina Jolie famously announced in 2013 that she was having the preventive surgery, even though her doctors had not yet detected cancer.

Ms. Jolie had tested positive for being genetically linked to breast cancer, and ever since, researchers have wondered what the impact her announcement would have on women’s breast cancer-related choices.

But a new study conducted after her announcement argues that there is at least one other person who appears to be even more persuasive than a celebrity when it comes to advising women on whether to have a double mastectomy: Their surgeon.

The study released Wednesday in the America Medical Association Surgery journal found that of 1,569 women surveyed in Los Angeles and Georgia with cancer in one breast but not a high genetic risk for the other, very few (just 1.9 percent) of them had a double mastectomy if their surgeon recommended against it.

However, the study found that many more women — nearly 1 in 5 (19 percent) — in the same group did have a double mastectomy if they got no recommendation from their surgeon.

“About a decade ago, we started to see this increase” in women having double mastectomy, said Reshma Jagsi, lead author of the study conducted at the University of Michigan. “We wanted to understand why it was that women were using this procedure, even though it is not likely to yield any medical benefits.”

The finding stunned Dr. Jagsi, a professor of radiation oncology at the University of Michigan who also treats breast cancer patients.

“We wanted to look at women [who had no recommendation from their surgeon] with average risk factors,” she said. “And even in that population we still saw that 14 percent of the population” was going through with a double mastectomy.

Their conclusion, she said: “A surgeon’s recommendation appears to be a very powerful factor here.”

The study also found that women who chose to have a double mastectomy tended to be younger, white, wealthier and better educated than women who did not go through with one. The No. 1 reason they gave in the survey for having the surgery was “peace of mind.”

The indings were not surprising to Todd Tuttle, chief of surgical oncology at the University of Minnesota.

“A large portion of women don’t know that having a double mastectomy does not improve your survival rates,” said Dr. Tuttle, who was senior author on a 2014 study that found no medical benefit to having a double mastectomy for women of average risk.

Because of findings like his, earlier this year, Dr. Tuttle and his colleagues in The American Society of Breast Surgeons issued a formal statement recommending that women of average risk, with cancer in one breast, not have a double mastectomy.

“I hope the use of double mastectomy by a patient is made after getting accurate and easily understandable information,” Dr. Tuttle said.

The problem, said Dina Borzekowski, a research professor at the University of Maryland, is that “when it comes to understanding risk, the general populace does not get it. They don’t know what having a 1 in 4 chance means.”

Dr. Borzekowski, who researched the impact Ms. Jolie’s announcement had on the public’s understanding of double mastectomy surgery, said Dr. Jagsi’s study is a call to “improve the patient-physician communication.”

Tom Julian, a breast surgeon and division director for breast surgery at Allegheny Health Network, said he understands why that is.

“ ‘Peace of mind,’ that’s the fear factor,” he said. “When a patient comes in and the first time you tell them they have cancer, the world stops for them, and they start thinking: ‘Am I going to die? Am I going to see my son or daughter graduate from high school or college.’ Fear is a big part of it.”

The challenge for surgeons, physicians and genetic counselors, he said, is to find a way to explain why a patient should not have a double mastectomy despite that fear.

“It is going to fall to the informed physician,” he said. “And if we aren’t doing it well, we’ve got to come up with a way to improve it.”

