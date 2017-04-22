The Washington & Jefferson College Presidents on Friday announced that they have a new president.

John C. Knapp, current president of Hope College in Holland, Mich., was selected after a nearly year-long search from among 150 applicants.

Mr. Knapp, 57, won’t be officially installed as W&J president until Aug. 1 and plans to continue working at Hope College until then.

He has been president of Hope since 2013, and previously served as a professor and a founding director of Samford University’s Frances Marlin Mann Center for Ethics and Leadership. Mr. Knapp also was a professor and director of the Center of Ethics and Corporate Responsibility at Georgia State University.

Introduced Friday during a welcoming ceremony on the W&J campus, Mr. Knapp succeeds current president Tori Haring-Smith, who is retiring. Appointed in 2005, Ms. Haring-Smith was the college’s 12th president and the first woman at the helm.

With an undergraduate enrollment of about 3,400, Hope is larger than W&J, which has about 1,400 students. Hope is affiliated with the Reformed Church in America.

Richard T. Clark, chairman of W&J’s board of trustees, described the search as “extensive and inclusive,” and said the 40-member board unanimously approved Mr. Knapp’s selection.

“[Mr. Knapp’s] skill set, management experience in a variety of academic arenas, a strong record of partnering effectively with faculty, a deep commitment to strategic and ethical leadership, and deep commitment to the liberal arts make him a superb fit for W&J and the larger Washington & Jefferson community,” Mr. Clark said.

​Mr. Knapp is leaving behind a controversy at Hope College

According to the publication Inside Higher Ed, the nine-member executive committee at Hope was considering firing Mr. Knapp last week, after the college provost resigned at Mr. Knapp’s request.

​The publication cited a leaked email from the executive committee, detailing its decision not to pursue his firing -- for now.​

"Our rationale for doing so at this time is that we believe it is in the best interests of the institution as a whole and because we are concerned about the health and unity of the board," Hope board chairwoman Mary Bauman wrote in an email to fellow trustees about the decision to delay action, according to Inside Higher Ed.

"However, we continue to be unanimous in our serious concerns about John Knapp's performance as president."

Hundreds of students and faculty at Hope responded with a silent protest in support of Mr. Knapp, who later sent out a campus-wide message.

"I recognize that this is a challenging time for the Hope community as many have become aware that leaders of the college are seeking to resolve some disagreements. This process is ongoing, but please rest assured that everyone concerned is aware that uncertainty has heightened anxiety on our campus," he wrote.

Mr. Knapp could not be reached for comment later Friday about the situation at Hope. W&J officials did not address the matter Friday.

W&J trustee Diana Reed, who led the search committee, said Mr. Knapp is a perfect fit for the college.

“After an extensive national search, our board of trustees saw an ideal fit between his many talents and the college’s needs,” she said. “His experience, vision and integrity will be instrumental in leading us into our next stage of growth.”

Mr. Knapp said he was honored by his selection.

“I am deeply honored to be selected...to lead one of America’s great liberal arts institutions,” he said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to engage the entire W&J community in creating a future that will allow students to thrive as global citizens and lead with uncommon integrity in their professional and personal lives.”

Born and raised in Atlanta, Mr. Knapp has a bachelor’s degree in urban life from Georgia State University, a master’s degree in theological studies from Columbia Theological Seminary and a doctorate from the University of Wales, United Kingdom, in theology and religious studies.

He and his wife, Kelly, have five grown children and two grandchildren.

W&J declined to reveal Mr. Knapp’s salary, but according to the latest data available, Ms. Haring-Smith received $512,355 in salary and compensation, including $308,781 in base pay, in 2014.

