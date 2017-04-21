The University of Pittsburgh on Friday announced it will spend nearly $27 million on renovations to five campus buildings.

The school’s properties and facilities committee approved the renovations to the Cathedral of Learning, Chevron Science Center, and Posvar, Scaife and Victoria halls. A timetable for when the projects will begin was not immediately available.

Posvar Hall on South Bouquet Street will see the most significant upgrades with renovations to about 22,050 gross square feet of space on the first and fourth floors. The project includes the construction of three lecture halls and an adjacent study space on the first floor. Work on the fourth floor will provide the Center for Urban Education with a more efficient floor plan, enhanced audiovisual systems, upgraded mechanical systems and energy efficient lighting.

The renovation on Posvar Hall is expected to cost more than $10 million.

About 20,000 gross square feet in Victoria Hall on Victoria Street will undergo renovation. The university said the project “will modernize and enhance Pitt’s teaching and skills labs by providing the School of Nursing with three simulation labs, a recording studio, a 20-bed skills lab, a telehealth lab and student study areas.”

The Victoria Hall project is expected to cost close to $5 million.

Nearly 8,000 gross square feet of space will be renovated on the 17th floor of the Cathedral of Learning. Pitt said the project will consolidate its financial operations onto one floor at an estimated cost of $2.6 million.

Pitt also said its School of Medicine will begin a five-year lease agreement on the fourth floor of the Bridgeside Point One Building on Technology Drive. “The space will be used for a laboratory and offices for the Aging Institute of UPMC Senior Services and the University of Pittsburgh,” the university said in a news release.