Penn State University on Thursday said it has suspended recognition of another fraternity on its main University Park campus, Sigma Alpha Mu, for alcohol violations during parents' weekend on April 1, the latest in a widening crackdown on Greek life abuse.

The sanction will extend for at least two years and comes amid criminal and campus investigations into another fraternity, Beta Theta Pi, where a pledge who had been drinking died in February after a fall down stairs during a pledge event.

The university's latest action follows an open letter from Penn State President Eric Barron to Greek organizations on April 10, chiding its members for alcohol abuses during parents weekend including underage drinking and noting that some parents themselves appeared visibly intoxicated.

The university has said it will consider abolishing the Greek system, and Mr. Barron, in his letter, said: "Many members of the Penn State administration and Board of Trustees are wondering if we are witnessing the beginning of the end of Greek life at Penn State."

The university, in a statement Thursday, said the parents' weekend offenses included "excessive drinking, involving hard liquor, with no third-party server; open access to alcohol with no monitoring; and permitting guests other than fraternity members, their parents and family to attend."

Penn State this semester imposed sweeping rule changes involving parties across the Greek system in the wake of the death of a pledge in the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

On Feb. 2, Timothy Piazza, 19, a sophomore from Lebanon, N.J. fell down a flight of stairs at the fraternity's off-campus house. He was a pledge attending a bid acceptance ceremony and had been drinking, State College police said.

Mr. Piazza was not transported by ambulance for 12 hours and died two days later at Hershey Medical Center, police said.

Mr. Barron, in his open letter, said the problems are persisting despite a decade-long attempt to control them through myriad actions and policy changes. Some of the rules being violated are new ones imposed amid the continuing Greek life review.

"If new rules can just be ignored, or behavior just goes underground, and if there is no willingness to recognize the adverse impact of excessive drinking, hazing, and sexual assault, then is there any hope? he asked.

Mr. Barron said the trouble cannot continue without consequences.

"If they do, I predict that we will see many empty houses and then the end of Greek life at Penn State,” he said.

Seventeen percent of the student population belongs to a fraternity or sorority and that members self-report excessive drinking at a rate four times above the average.

"We know that the vast majority of sexual assaults are associated with alcohol and that an association with Greek life yields a sexual assault victimization rate that is 50 percent higher than the average student,'' he said.

