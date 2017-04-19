A proposal in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to end out-of-school suspensions for most elementary students comes as Pittsburgh Public Schools is exploring a plan of its own for its youngest learners.

The bill, sponsored by state Reps. Jake Wheatley, D-Hill District, and Jordan Harris, D-Philadelphia, would compel districts to use “restorative practices” — which allows students to make things right post-conflict while staying in school — or other approaches to “prevent the recurrence of the behavior that led to” getting kicked out of school.

​​”When you’re 10 and under, you’re really not responsible for your own actions—you’re really still dependent on an adult,” Mr. Wheatley said, citing the story of girl he said was suspended in second and third grades for being habitually late. “We shouldn’t punish kids when adults fail.”

Nancy A. Hubley, Pittsburgh director of the Education Law Center, said she’s observed that increasingly, educators are finding ways to support students “to make academic progress not depriving them of education.” And she said national momentum to ditch suspensions for at least some kids appears to have reached Pennsylvania’s two biggest cities.

The Philadelphia school district eliminated suspensions for kindergartners this school year. Pittsburgh Public recently completed a series of “input sessions” with the community and school leadership for feedback on its Code of Student Conduct. A change to the code that would end K-2 suspensions not involving immediate physical threats to student safety is likely to come up for a vote next month.

That specific recommendation was included in a January report from the Council of the Great City Schools, one of two analyses of the district it commissioned this school year. The findings from the consortium of the nation’s 70 largest urban school districts revealed that Pittsburgh Public’s suspension rates are high relative to other city school systems and that its disciplinary actions disproportionately affect students of color.

Nina Esposito-Visgitis, president of the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, surveyed teachers about a month ago on what resources they would need if such a policy were implemented. About 400 responses included a shared desire to have more paraprofessionals and counselors and other resources she said have been cut over the years.

“Teachers don’t want anyone suspended, but they do want the support,” she said. “There are other means to help the kids who are acting out, so the other kids can continue learning.”

The district considers changes to its discipline policy yearly. Last summer, the board voted to change the code to include three levels of student misconduct — up from two — creating a separate level for the most serious offenses.

It also placed a greater focus on restorative practices. The Council of the Great City Schools’ report said while anecdotal evidence suggested that approach had reduced suspensions at PPS, it didn’t see statistical evidence to support the claim.

Mr. Wheatley’s legislation also would require a district to offer K-5 students who are suspended or expelled for violent or sexual offenses an “alternative educational setting” that includes at least 20 hours of grade-level instruction per week for the duration of the absence and “supportive services” upon their return to a regular classroom.

The Pennsylvania Schools Boards Association didn’t have an immediate comment on the bill.

Mr. Wheatley said the call to limit suspensions is a bipartisan one, noting that a separate education reform bill that includes the topic is being considered for introduction by at least one Republican.

