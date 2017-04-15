As if recruiters at Edinboro University needed another challenge as they work to fill seats.

Head roughly 25 miles north from campus, and you'll hit Lake Erie, fine for recreation but a dead zone for finding student prospects in a region with a shrinking college-age population.

Travel about the same distance west and you're in Ohio, where Youngstown State University entices Pennsylvanians across state lines with prices roughly equal to, if not below, what they would pay to enroll in a state-owned school in their home state.

Now another neighbor, New York, has gone beyond that, uttering two words -- free tuition -- that could hardly be less popular with Pennsylvania recruiters trying to attract out-of-state students of their own.

New York's first-in-the-nation free tuition offer to its in-state residents at public universities and community colleges is a stark contrast to Pennsylvania’s approach to public campus pricing.

And it could pose one more recruiting obstacle for State System of Higher Education campuses, in particular those like Edinboro that are near the border and working to recover from double-digit enrollment losses.

Edinboro, in rural northwestern Pennsylvania, enrolls 6,181 students, down 29 percent from six years ago. New York produces more than a third of its 918 out-of-state students and about 5 percent of its total headcount.

Officials say it’s too soon to know what will happen this fall when the program debuts.

“We don’t think it’s going to be enough to shake up our enrollment, but we’re going to keep an eye on it because every student counts,” said William Edmonds, vice president for enrollment management at Edinboro.

Pennsylvania’s private campuses also will likely watch potential impact on their own recruiting.

Signed into law Wednesday by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the “Excelsior Scholarship” is open to full-time undergraduates from households making up to $125,000 yearly and does not cover fees, room and board. Lauded by some as a national model for lowering college costs, it is a “last dollar” program, filling need beyond a student’s other financial aid, and requiring them upon graduation to live and work in New York for as long as they received the scholarship, or it converts to a loan.

Mr. Edmonds said many New Yorkers, free tuition or not, may still prefer to study beyond their state in places like Edinboro, and it’s not clear how many will be turned off by the post-graduation rule.

The program’s critics say that rule limits career choices, and that the scholarship in general favors those who can afford to study full-time without benefiting non-traditional, part-time learners who account for much of the growth in higher education.

That said, nobody has to tell Mr. Edmonds the competition is brutal, both among schools in his state and beyond. He said he’s heard radio ads for Youngstown and knows the school is making an aggressive push.

“We’ve all vying for the same market of students,’’ he said.

Border wars involving price are not a new phenomenon in college recruiting. Midwest and Northeast states with sparse or shrinking populations long have tried to offset their own losses with tuition reductions, scholarships and marketing intended to put their campuses on the radar of families in neighboring states.

Pennsylvania, with its relatively high public campus prices, has been a tempting target for out-of-state competitors, even as schools in this state have tried cross-border incentives of their own.

As far back as 2001, the University of North Carolina at Pembroke bet that its relatively low price and the state’s warm weather could attract more students from the Northeast. It used billboards, radio spots and cinema advertising that in Pennsylvania was evident from Pittsburgh to Altoona to Philadelphia.

Around the same time, South Dakota public campuses including its flagship university targeted states including Pennsylvania by halving the out-of-state price.

And it’s not just population loss that is moving schools to act, said Thomas Harnisch of the Washington D.C.-based American Association of State Colleges and Universities.

As state dollar support to campuses recedes, schools are finding out-of-state students who pay thousands more to attend to be increasingly attractive. In California and other fast-growing states, that doesn’t always sit well with taxpayers.

“When people feel that qualified in-state students are not able to get seats, that’s when the calls to legislators start,” said Mr. Harnisch, AASCU director of state relations and policy analysis.

Across the 14 State System universities whose 105,000 students are mostly from Pennsylvania, 1,770 are New Yorkers, a total eclipsed only by New Jersey, according to 2016 system data.

Edinboro is not the only border campus with a sizable interest in how many New Yorkers cross state lines.

Earlier this month, the State System’s governing board gave Mansfield University permission to continue an experiment cutting tuition to105 percent of the in-state rate for students based on their grade point average and SAT scores. The north central Pennsylvania campus in Tioga County, just south of Corning, N.Y., has 2,209 students, 35 percent fewer than in 2010.

In addition to Edinboro and Mansfield, the 14 State System schools include Bloomsburg, California, Cheyney, Clarion, East Stroudsburg, Indiana, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Millersville, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock and West Chester universities of Pennsylvania.

Ohio, like Pennsylvania, is seeing fewer high school graduates, with projections of roughly a 10 percent decline through 2024, said Gary Swegan, Youngstown State’s associate vice president for enrollment planning and management.

What Youngstown calls its “Affordable Tuition Advantage” rate, introduced several years ago, removes nearly all of the $6,000 out-of-state surcharge for students in 18 counties within western Pennsylvania and four in West Virginia. The $8,327 they pay in tuition and fees is $240 more a year than Ohioans pay, not counting room and board, according to the school’s website.

Mr. Edmonds said that compares to $9,985 in tuition and fees a year that in-state undergraduates pay at Edinboro. It’s one more reason Edinboro is scouring every corner of campus, from the classroom to athletics, to improve what it does and convey to the public the school’s value.

In the last two years alone, out-of-state freshmen have increased at Youngstown from 213 to 374, said Mr. Swegan. Virtually all of them are from western Pennsylvania.

He said engineering and music offerings are among programs helping to raise his school’s visibility. And while it’s not Los Angeles or New York City, Youngstown is banking on something, he said.

“There’s a little bit of romance associated with going out of state, even if it’s only 20 minutes away.”

