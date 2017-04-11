Though it removed Department of Theology members from the bargaining unit, the National Labor Relations Board in Washington, D.C., has largely upheld a Pittsburgh regional office order that Duquesne University recognize its adjunct faculty union.

But the decision, issued in an appeal filed by the university, is not likely to end the battle surrounding the 2012 campus election, in which faculty voted to be represented by the Adjuncts Faculty Association of the United Steelworkers.

Duquesne on Tuesday reiterated its intention to seek a court review of the board's decision, issued late Monday in the five-year-old case.

The board’s 2-1 decision applies to roughly 125 adjunct faculty within the McAnulty College and Graduate School of Liberal Arts who were covered by the vote.

Citing earlier decisions involving Seattle University and Saint Xavier University in Chicago, the NLRB in explaining its ruling made a distinction between faculty in other departments and those in the Department of Theology.

It said an applicant applying for a theology position “would expect that the performance of their responsibilities would require furtherance of the university’s religions mission.”

It cited, among other aspects of their employment, that they teach courses “that are presented as having religious content” and “have an expertise in Catholic theology, other faith-based traditions or other aspects of the religious experience.”

The board, therefore, excluded part-time theology instructors from the bargaining unit but denied the university's appeal in all other respects.

Duquesne contends that the NLRB lacks jurisdiction to rule in the case given the university’s religious mission as a church-operated school. But the NLRB has said it first asserted jurisdiction over Duquesne in 1982 and that the school did not challenge the agency with regard to other unions on campus.

In a statement, Duquesne President Ken Gormley said he was disappointed by the decision, which he said “directly conflicts with over 30 years of United States Supreme Court and Federal Appeals Court rules establishing exemption from NLRB jurisdiction for faith-based universities.”

He said the NLRB in its decision effectively deems that Duquesne is not “sufficiently religious, and therefore Duquesne falls under its control.”

He said the issue “is not about the university’s support for unions” but said Duquesne “could not risk negotiating its Catholic mission or in the Spiritan tradition or the faculty’s role in it with a union, much less ... to the supervision of a government agency in Washington, D.C."

Mr. Gormley said Duquesne, to seek a court review, must notify the union that it is refusing to bargain. The statement did not say when that would occur.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday how many theology faculty are now removed from the union. Members of Duquesne’s media team were in a meeting and unavailable to field deadline questions on the ruling or the school’s reaction beyond Mr. Gormley’s statement.

