It’s about halfway through the second semester and already plans are underway to welcome the next class of Wilkinsburg students set to attend Pittsburgh Public Schools in the fall.

About 220 Wilkinsburg middle- and high-school students started at Westinghouse 6-12 in August in the first of a six-year agreement being closely watched by local and state officials. Students generally agree that what they describe as a frenetic start to the school year has calmed over time. Observers have praised parts of the transition while fretting over the school’s stability as it welcomed its third principal this year.

“It would be lying to say everything went hunky dory,” said Sylvia Wilson, first vice-president of the city school board representing Homewood, Larimer and other East End neighborhoods. “This has been a transition year. Nobody should expect perfection in the first year of a partnership like this.”

An early critique was that such an arrangement would shift students from one low-achieving school to another and provide access to offerings like magnet schools only after the first year. But Jon Bindley, who taught after-school programs and an in-school civics program at Wilkinsburg High School, said he’s seen firsthand how the transition has benefited one former student.

He recalled how Jesus Pierce, 17, sat frustrated in the Wilkinsburg band room “where nothing was going on.” The two share a love of music, and now they jam on guitar together at the Homewood-Brushton YMCA.

“Here’s a Wilkinsburg kid that I saw that didn’t have access to all the great stuff we have here,” Mr. Bindley told a small group of Westinghouse students at the YMCA Lighthouse Project, an after-school program that helps students learn about media arts, including music production. “It makes me so happy to see that he’s here and you guys have accepted him.”

Jesus, 17, who plays trumpet in the band, said he likes Westinghouse, where he said he has more opportunities and a permanent roster of teachers. He was skeptical at first. But “It’s been fine for me,” he said. “I feel good about it.”

“Everything at Westinghouse is going OK,” Kenyale Cottingham, a 16-year-old junior in the emergency response technology CTE program, wrote in an email. She said any fights generally haven’t been Wilkinsburg “verses” Westinghouse but between students themselves from those places. She’s getting good grades, she said, and when she felt behind in English, her teacher “broke it down [for] me and it got easier since then.”

“There is nothing I would change about that school. I don't love everything about it but it's a good school.”

Producing results

By some measures available so far, the partnership appears to be producing results. Attendance is up and fewer students are truant, said Dan Matsook, citing internal data he viewed for his role as liaison for the partnership. Of the 18 Wilkinsburg seniors who transitioned to Westinghouse, 11 qualify for the Pittsburgh Promise or the Promise Extension program at the Community College of Allegheny County. Fourteen Wilkinsburg students are enrolled in Career and Technical Education — up from five in August.

On average, a third of Wilkinsburg juniors and seniors had a higher GPA at the end of their first semester at Westinghouse compared with the end of the last school year. About as many Wilkinsburg sophomores earned higher GPAs as those who showed a decline in the same period, however.

“We know [GPA] is a good indicator of how a student is going to be able to succeed after high school. It just indicates there’s some growth in their learning,” said district spokeswoman Ebony Pugh.

Among those watching the closest is LouAnn Zwieryznski, the former Westinghouse principal who went on leave in October due to family health problems, then transferred to Liberty K-5 in January.

The school year began, she said, with a puzzling situation in late September involving a male student wrongly claiming to be from Wilkinsburg who “kept trying to get things started” between Wilkinsburg and Westinghouse students. Eight other students got involved, and one day, a fight brewed in the hallway. A project manager trying to intervene slipped in the hallway and was injured. Ultimately, the fight was broken up.

“That was a major issue, and once we got to the bottom of it ... once [the student] was gone, everything calmed down,” she said, noting he went to another PPS school.

Ron Joseph, chief operations officer, and Errika Fearby Jones, executive director of the superintendent’s office, said they noticed Wilkinsburg had a high truancy rate. Before school started, they developed a “truancy elimination plan” to take effect after three unexplained absences.

“Knock on wood, it’s normal school — there’s not anything that is out of the ordinary that doesn’t happen in school every day,” she said generally of the partnership in an interview last month.

Some students interviewed by the Post-Gazette reported a hectic start to the school year that improved over time. Freshman Triste Tyler described a complex relationship with her school — a place that both met her where she was academically when she arrived halfway through the last school year from Colfax K-8, but also where she says, unequivocally, she’ll never feel safe.

“Westinghouse has helped me make some good choices,” the 14-year-old said. She’s grateful it led to friendships with “lots” of students from Wilkinsburg and to the YMCA Lighthouse Project.

But by her account, two girls from Wilkinsburg recently confronted her over “something stupid. ... They threatened to get all of Wilkinsburg on me, and I just shrugged it off and kept walking because there was no point in fighting back.

“No matter how many security guards there are there, no matter how many teachers are looking after me, I will never feel safe at Westinghouse Academy.”

Triste said she plans to attend a charter school in the fall.

Tyree Allie, 17, said the transition of Wilkinsburg students “has been pretty peaceful for me. No one ever really bothers me.” He attended Obama 6-12 before he was transferred to Westinghouse. “People made it seem like the school’s a lot worse than it actually is because those are people who don’t actually know what goes on inside the school.”

Turnover challenge

Westinghouse assistant principal Pamela Parks took over as interim when Mrs. Zwieryznski went on leave, then permanently when she moved. But then last month, Ms. Parks herself left temporarily due to a medical emergency, and Bernard Taylor moved from Milliones 6-12 for the job. Westinghouse had a lot of principal turnover in recent years before Ms. Zwieryznski was named to that role in 2014. She said the turn of events “really did break my heart.”

“Three principals in one year is challenging for any school,” noted James Fogarty, director of A+ Schools, a local education advocacy group, adding that overall, teachers in that building have less experience. “Students need stability, and students need a culture that’s striving toward excellence, and we want that for them.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Education, who has been monitoring the partnership, also was “concerned” about the turnover and asked for monthly reports related to the school’s leadership, said David W. Volkman, executive deputy secretary to state education Secretary Pedro Rivera in an interview last month.

“The school leader makes such a tremendous difference in the climate” and school climate is clearly related to student growth, Mr. Volkman said.

In February, members of the Westinghouse football team traveled to Harrisburg to be recognized during a House session and meet Gov. Tom Wolf. Melvin El, a Westinghouse graduate and chief of staff to state Rep. Ed Gainey, D-Lincoln-Lemington, praised the team for “embracing the true spirit of this historic local partnership.”

“This is what success looks like,” Mr. Gainey, who organized the visit, added on the floor. “A lot of kids coming together, playing ball, getting an education and showing the community that we are one.”

“We want a school that’s academically as good as the football team,” Mr. Fogary said.

He said A+ Schools has concerns about how Wilkinsburg parents will hold the district accountable because “they don’t have a vote in our school board races yet their children come to our schools.”

Wilkinsburg Superinteindent Linda Iverson didn’t immediately respond to an interview request, but said in an open letter last month that current Wilkinsburg sixth graders were exchanging letters with “pen pals” they’ll join in the fall at Westinghouse. One student “offered recommendations and reassurances about overcoming shyness.”

In the second year of the arrangement with Wilkinsburg, Mrs. Zwieryznski said she would like to see Westinghouse become a “full service” community school offering social services and other ministrations like adult education and medical care.

“I’m hoping the ‘partnership’ word goes away, and it’s just Westinghouse.”

