The Butler Area School District announced Sunday night that its superintendent has resigned with no reasons stated.

Its website says the board of school directors “has accepted Dale Lumley’s resignation with intent to retire, effective immediately,” adding that William Pettigrew, who retired as superintendent Dec. 1, 2013, will return to “serve as acting superintendent, pending the board’s appointment of a new superintendent.”

The district is dealing with controversy over lead and more recently E coli contamination in the water well serving Summit Elementary School in Summit Township, with concerns about timely reporting of the problem. Mr. Pettigrew has been leading efforts to resolve the water problem.

The water contamination problem also has forced the district to relocate classes to the old Broad Street Elementary School building, beginning Monday. School officials reportedly spent recent days moving furniture and supplies into the old school building.

On Jan. 20, the school district announced that students and staff at the elementary school had been instructed not to drink the water from the well on the property due to lead contamination, with staff and students given bottled water instead. Subsequent testing also discovered that E coli, an infectious bacteria, also was contaminating the water.

The State Department of Environmental Protection actually released test results on Aug. 15 that showed lead levels as high as 55 parts per billion, with acceptable levels no higher than 15 parts per billion. The DEP told the district it had to undertake an immediate action plan.

Mr. Lumley said in the January release that the DEP information wasn’t shared with school officials until September and admitted that “the district’s response to the DEP report had been “untimely and inadequate,” along with news that the maintenance supervisor, who reportedly failed to alert school officials about the lead problem, had been fired.

Butler Area has 10 schools, most of them supplied by well water.

KDKA reported Jan. 26 that several parents had signed a petition demanding that Mr. Lumley step down as superintendent.

David Templeton: dtempleton@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1578.