The ballots are in and now all they can do is wait.

Representatives for Roman Catholic elementary schools in the North Hills last week submitted their recommendations to the Diocese of Pittsburgh about how to merge and reorganize the schools. Bishop David Zubik will consider the proposals and decide whether to approve them by the start of National Catholic Schools Week in late January.

The changes are part of a plan to “regionalize” 11 schools in the North Hills in an effort to address declining enrollment and stabilize tuition. The schools will share an administrative structure and be supported by 32 parishes in the region, but some parents have expressed concerns that the changes will also include the dissolution of the traditional kindergarten-through-eighth-grade model.

“We have no reason to think that [the bishop] is going to go against all the work that the task force and the pastors and the principals have done,” said Meredith Kandravy, a parent at St. Mary of Assumption in Hampton and a member of that school’s task force.

The appointed task forces for each school were sorted into groups based on which schools will merge. They met multiple times over the past month to collect and analyze feedback from parents before finalizing the proposals submitted to the diocese.

Representatives of St. Sebastian and St. Teresa of Avila, both in Ross, proposed that their pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students attend school at St. Teresa and first- through eighth-grade students go to St. Sebastian, according to a letter sent home to parents last week. As enrollment grows, first-grade students may also move to the St. Teresa campus.

Ms. Kandravy said the task forces for St. Mary, St. Bonaventure in Shaler and St. Ursula in Hampton recommended that a kindergarten-through-eighth-grade model be maintained at St. Mary and preschool program be created at St. Bonaventure.

Details have not yet been released about what was proposed for St. Alexis in McCandless and St. Alphonsus in Pine.

Pending approval of Bishop Zubik, any changes would go into effect for the 2017-18 school year.

“It was important to receive feedback from parents through the meetings and surveys,” diocesan spokesman Bob DeWitt said in a statement. “The task forces also represented the parents well. The recommendations reflect what the majority of parents desire in a Catholic education for their children. The bishop is looking at all the information and will pray on it before announcing his decisions.”

Task forces were formed for Assumption and Northside Catholic, diocesan officials said, but changes at those schools won’t take place until 2018-19. Two other schools, Christ the Divine Teacher in Aspinwall and St. James in Sewickley, are also part of the regionalization plan.

Eventually, schools throughout the rest of the diocese will undergo a similar process, officials said.

The school changes are part of the larger On Mission for the Church Alive restructuring plan, in which the Pittsburgh diocese is attempting to combine an evangelistic push with the need to get leaner amid declining membership and Mass attendance. Enrollment in the diocese’s elementary schools has declined by about 50 percent since 2000, according to the diocese.

The process of regionalizing and combining the schools, although a difficult decision to make, was necessary, said the Rev. John Rushofky of St. Sebastian parish.

“It’s about the big picture, really,” he said. “It’s about the future. There’s nowhere else I can cut.”

The Rev. Tim Whalen, pastor at St. Mary, said he was sad when Brookline Regional Catholic School, where he attended, had to be restructured in 2014.

“I can understand how they’re feeling because I’ve felt the loss of my own school,” he said, referring to parents who may be saddened to see their children moved.

But the task forces representing St. Mary, St. Ursula and St. Bonaventure did all they could to incorporate the wishes of as many parents as possible in the proposal while also following the diocese’s instructions to come up with a sustainable model that allows for growth, he said.

“They want this to be the best possible school,” Father Whalen said. “If this is what we’ve been handed, then they want this to be the best ever.”

Elizabeth Behrman: Lbehrman@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1590.