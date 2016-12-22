For many high school students, going to prom is a highlight of their senior year.

But the cost of a gown, tuxedo, corsage, limo, dinner and tickets can get pricey. To help parents and kids struggling with prom costs, a former resident of the area has donated $40,000 to the Penn Hills School District to buy prom tickets this year for any senior who is on track to graduate.

Fritz Kummer was inspired to help students attend prom after he saw a news report two years ago when he was living in Fox Chapel. The report told the story of an anonymous person who overheard a father and daughter talking in a store about the cost of a prom dress that the daughter wanted. The father had been out of work and money was tight. Deciding not to get the dress, the two were leaving the store when the cashier told them that another customer had purchased the dress for the teen.

“The joy on that girl’s face was priceless,” Mr. Kummer recalled. “And the girl even promised to return the favor one day to another girl who couldn’t afford a dress.”

Mr. Kummer, who now lives in Cambridge, Mass., never forgot the story. It inspired him to create a nonprofit organization called Honors to Prom to reward academic achievement by paying students’ prom expenses. Mr. Kummer chose Penn Hills for the initial program because the district is struggling financially. If all goes well, he said he plans to help students in Boston, Houston and St. Louis.

For Mr. Kummer, helping students go to their prom brought back his own experience of attending a high school that did not host a prom. As a student, he took on the challenge of organizing and hosting a prom.

Now, after a career in the hospitality industry, Mr. Kummer gives students the opportunity to attend their senior celebration.

“For most high school students, prom is much more than a dance,” Mr. Kummer told the audience at a recent Penn Hills school board meeting. “It’s the chance to live a fairy tale. But many times, students find the fairy tale out of reach. The cost of buying tickets, formal attire, flowers and dinner can make attending the prom just a dream.”

When Mr. Kummer first contacted Penn Hills superintendent Nancy Hines about the donation, he intended to provide $30,000 for seniors who are members of the National Honor Society. But Cole Bishop, current president of the school’s National Honor Society, had a different idea. Looking a gift horse in the mouth, he proposed a counteroffer.

“I thought the offer was extremely generous but not quite fair,” Mr. Bishop said. “Instead of catering to a select few, I asked him to extend that philanthropy to the whole senior class. There are a lot of other kids who would like that help as well.”

This month, Mr. Kummer announced that Honors to Prom would donate $40,000 to the school district to be used to buy a prom ticket for any senior who is expected to graduate.

Gradually, he plans to shift the focus of the effort to rewarding National Honor Society members and those students who may not meet the academic requirements for NHS membership but who have demonstrated excellence in the nonacademic areas required for NHS membership: service, leadership and character.

Honors to Prom partners with the National Honor Society, specifically with chapters at schools in communities that have documented financial struggles, in an effort to impress upon students the importance of academic achievement and excellence throughout their high school years.

“I’ve long been interested in the educational plight. While the issues in front of you look bleak, true change can happen,” Mr. Kummer told the Penn Hills school board.

Tim Means is a freelance writer.