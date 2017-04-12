A small plane has crashed at Rostraver Airport in Rostraver, Westmoreland County.

The crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at the eastern end of the airport’s runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.





The aircraft was engulfed in flames, and heavy black smoke was pouring from the wreckage, the FAA said.

The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the airport around 3 p.m.

Deputy Coroner John Ackerman said he did not know if there was more than one fatality.

It was also not known what type of plane went down or how many people might have been aboard.

The FAA is en route to the crash site.