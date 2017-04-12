The operator and sole occupant of a small airplane was killed Wednesday when the aircraft crashed at Rostraver Airport in Rostraver, Westmoreland County.

The crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which also investigated the scene along with the Rostraver Township Police Department.

The Westmoreland County coroner’s office said John Graham III, 42, of Jefferson Hills was practicing “touch and goes” and traveling west on the runway when a gust of wind caused the 1940s Howard plane to shift direction. Mr. Graham could not regain control of the aircraft and it crashed into a wooded area south of the runway. The plane became engulfed in flames after crashing, trapping Mr. Graham inside.

Deputy coroner Joshua C. Zappone pronounced Mr. Graham dead at the scene at 4:47 p.m.

The cause and manner of the death will be determined following an autopsy Thursday. Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks, the coroner’s office said.

Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.



