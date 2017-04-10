At least one person was killed in a crash Monday morning between a school bus with no children on board and a truck in Westmoreland County.

The crash was reported at 7:16 a.m. on Route 22 westbound in Derry Township, according to county dispatchers.

The county coroner has been called to the scene, according to dispatchers. It was not immediately known which vehicle the victim was driving.

Route 22 was closed in both directions between Deep Hollow and Hafers roads, according to PennDOT while police investigate.