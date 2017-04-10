A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $600,000 from the Saturday, April 8, drawing was sold at Sunoco, 800 Water St., Scottdale, Westmoreland County, the lottery announced Monday.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 17-19-23-24-28, to win $600,000, less applicable tax withholding. The Sunoco will earn a $500 selling bonus.

The lottery noted that winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated.

Cash 5 winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Lottery officials said anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should promptly sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

More than 54,300 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and immediately sign winning tickets. Lower-tier prizes may be claimed at a Lottery retailer.

The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents.