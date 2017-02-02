Advertisement
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Police are investigating a shooting at the Elks Lodge in New Kensington late Wednesday night.
A person was shot at the IBPOE Lodge No. 294 at 3rd Avenue and 9th Street around 11 p.m. and then ran a couple blocks away to 10th Street and 4th Avenue, where officers found him, according to Westmoreland County emergency officials.
The victim was transported to Allegheny General Hospital. His condition has not been released.
