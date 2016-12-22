Advertisement
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
State police are investigating a murder-suicide in Westmoreland County in which a man shot his wife to death before taking his own life early this morning.
Authorities said Gregory Monk, 58, shot and killed his wife, Patricia A. Monk, 54, at their home on Forest Drive in Loyalhanna shortly before 2:30 a.m. before turning the gun on himself.
County deputy coroner Joshua C. Zappone pronounced both of them dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
Investigators said Mr. Monk shot his wife in the head and then shot himself in the head.
