By Karen Kane / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
A rock slide in Westmoreland County has resulted in the closure of Route 906.
A supervisor with the county 911 center said the slide was reported at about 7 a.m.
The road is closed between Turkey Hollow Road and Vance-Decais Highway in Rostraver.
No one was hurt. Chunks of rock from the hillside, located in a wooded area along the Mon River, were continuing to fall early today.
