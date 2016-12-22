A rock slide in Westmoreland County has resulted in the closure of Route 906.

A supervisor with the county 911 center said the slide was reported at about 7 a.m.

The road is closed between Turkey Hollow Road and Vance-Decais Highway in Rostraver.

No one was hurt. Chunks of rock from the hillside, located in a wooded area along the Mon River, were continuing to fall early today.