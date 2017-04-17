Allegheny County police have responded to a report that a person shot co-worker in the leg inside the Pepsi-Cola plant in Stowe on Monday.

The shooter is in custody, said county spokeswoman Amie Downs. The shooting was reported at 2:48 p.m. at the plant at 400 Graham Street, dispatchers said.

The person who was shot suffered injuries that were not life threatening, Ms. Downs said.

Allegheny County police homicide detectives are investigating, she said.