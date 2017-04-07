Advertisement
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Several homes were evacuated Friday morning in Kennedy after a vehicle crashed into a gas meter.
Police were called out at 8:54 a.m. to the crash at McKees Rocks Road near Summit Street, according to Allegheny County emergency officials.
No further information was immediately available.
