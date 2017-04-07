A company wants to build a greenhouse facility in Findlay to grow and dispense medical marijuana.

Sweetwater Pharmacognosy LLC, a Pennsylvania firm, hopes to build a facility of nearly 32,000 square feet on 9 acres in Westport Woods at 800 William Drive in the business park zoning district, with an option to expand an additional 23,900 square feet.

The facility would have to be 750 feet from the nearest residence and 1,000 feet from any school or day care facility, Findlay manager Christopher Caruso said.

The township will hold a public hearing Wednesday to consider Sweetwater’s conditional use application, which the planning commission has recommended for approval.

The supervisors last month unanimously approved expanding conditional use in zoning in business park and light industrial districts to allow medical marijuana growers/processors and dispensaries there. Wednesday’s hearing will address Sweetwater’s specific application, and the supervisors could vote on the application at that night’s meeting.

“Pharmacognosy is the study of the physical, chemical, biochemical and biological properties of drugs [and] substances of natural origin of which medical marijuana and its bioactive compounds are but one,” Frank Zappala, Sweetwater chief facilities director, said in an interview.

“We chose a greenhouse because of its low carbon footprint,” he said. “Our primary source of lighting for plant growth will be the sun, which means we will use significantly less energy to run the facility. Our state-of-the-art irrigation system will accommodate precise watering, minimizing any runoff, and the greenhouse has an integrated guttering system which will allow us to capture rainfall for recycling and reuse.”

Having also applied to the state for a dispensary license, Sweetwater plans to offer an integrated approach to the treatment of patients suffering from the 17 conditions that qualify for treatment with marijuana, which include cancer, autism and post traumatic stress disorder.

Mr. Zappala noted that Findlay would benefit from the real estate taxes, business privilege taxes and income taxes the facility would generate. Sweetwater would also establish a mentorship program for small businesses that are considered disadvantaged business enterprises and contribute a percentage of profits to qualified charities identified by the community, he said.

Under the state’s Medical Marijuana Act, permits will be issued for 12 processing and distribution facilities and up to 27 dispensaries statewide.

Amy Philips-Haller, freelance writer: suburbanliving@post-gazette.com.