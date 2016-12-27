Three people, including an infant, who perished in a house fire in Stowe on Christmas Eve morning died as a result of "thermal and inhalated" injuries.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office issued the official causes of death today but has withheld ruling on the manners of death. The choices are accidental, homicide, suicide, and natural.

Killed were Linda Tschudi, 50; Gabriel Glikis, Ms. Tschudi’s 5-month-old grandson; and Michael Tschudi Jr., 29, the baby’s uncle.

Stowe fire marshal Martin Jacobs said on the day of the fire that the baby’s body was found on the second floor of the two-story frame house, and the bodies of the two adults were found close to each other at the bottom of the steps.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating.