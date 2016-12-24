Tory Hankowsky, 9, became excited when her mother brought up the prospect of having a housewarming celebration.

“We’re having a party?” she asked her mother.

“Of course,” Tammy Hankowsky-Williams replied, adding, “We’re going to be here (in this house) for a while.”

Tory’s excitement for a party might only be overshadowed by her mother’s delight for the reason they’re planning the gathering. Ms. Hankowsky-Williams is on her way to owning her own home for the first time in 10 years.

“It’s exciting and it’s relieving at the same time,” she said recently while standing inside the McKees Rocks house she and her children will soon occupy.

Ms. Hankowsky-Williams most recently had lived with her children, Tory, and 11-year-old Aiden, in a small house she rented for 2½ years in McKees Rocks.

But they had to abandon it after it became uninhabitable. The residence was infested by rodents and had a leaky gas line, not to mention the rent was too high for the single mother of two to afford.

Ms. Hankowsky-Williams moved her family out of that house in September and has been staying with her friend ever since. While she has long desired a place to call her own, she thought it would be impossible for her as she raises two kids by herself and is unemployed.

That’s where the McKees Rocks Community Development Corporation stepped in to help.

Maribeth Taylor, resident services coordinator with MRCDC, knew a business owner who was paying the mortgage on an empty home on Island Avenue after the man who was living there died in October.

Knowing that Ms. Hankowsky-Williams was looking and the businessman wanted to get the home off his hands, Ms. Taylor worked out a deal for Ms. Hankowsky-Williams to move into the home and begin paying a low-interest mortgage. If all goes according to plan, Ms. Hankowsky-Williams should own the home within seven years.

“This is actually the first time that we’ve done this,” Ms. Taylor said. “We have a landlord association and have helped many of our landlords find good tenants. We’ve helped a lot of residents find good landlords.”

Ms. Hankowsky-Williams had hoped to move her and her children into the home by Christmas, but the house needed major restoration after the man who had previously lived there let it become dilapidated.

But through a volunteer effort coordinated by the MRCDC the house is coming together.

“It doesn’t look like much now, but if you were in here a month ago...” Ms. Hankowsky-Williams said before being interrupted by Ms. Taylor, who stated, “We’ve come a very long way.”

Floors are being rebuilt, windows replaced, walls repainted and cabinets installed, all at a reduced rate or no charge. The Dumpster being used as the house is gutted was donated. Tudi Mechanical Systems, one of several McKees Rocks-area organizations assisting the project, installed a new furnace and hot water tank free of charge.

“My heart is exploding,” Ms. Hankowsky-Williams said.

The house already had some features Ms. Hankowsky-Williams liked. It includes a big backyard where her children can play and she can plant flowers — starting with her favorite, Lily of the Valley — in a garden.

Intricate woodwork adds a flair throughout the house.

And Aiden and Tory will share a large upstairs room that can eventually be partitioned into two rooms.

Tory, a fourth-grader in the Sto-Rox School District, already decided she wants to paint her side of the room pink. Aiden, a fifth-grade student in Sto-Rox, said it was “exciting” to think that he could have his own room in his own house.

While some details remain that will have to be hammered out, there is one thing that Ms. Hankowsky-Williams can plan on: Planning that housewarming party.

Andrew Goldstein: agoldstein@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1352.