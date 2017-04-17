Advertisement
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
A West Virginia man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Fayette County Sunday night.
State police said Charles Robert Pinkerton, 37, of Morgantown was heading north on Morgantown Road in Springfield around 7:15 p.m. when he lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 5100 block. Mr. Pinkerton was thrown from the motorcycle and struck an oncoming Honda CRV, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
State police are investigating.
Most Read
Most Emailed
Advertisement
Most Commented
Advertisement
Create a free PG account.
Already have an account?
Subscribe to the PGSubscribe
Customize your free Newsletter PreferencesEmail Preferences
Advertisement
Advertisement