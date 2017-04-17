A West Virginia man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Fayette County Sunday night.

State police said Charles Robert Pinkerton, 37, of Morgantown was heading north on Morgantown Road in Springfield around 7:15 p.m. when he lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 5100 block. Mr. Pinkerton was thrown from the motorcycle and struck an oncoming Honda CRV, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police are investigating.