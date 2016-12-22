Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Natalia Rudiak will not seek re-election in District 4 next year, opening up a potentially contentious race to represent the city’s South Hills.

“A lot changed for me when my mother passed away,” said Ms. Rudiak, whose mother, Helena, died of pancreatic cancer, at age 61, in 2015. “It made me step back and do a lot of reflection. So much of my life has belonged to the community, and it’s been an amazing experience. But most of my family lives in Europe, and I want to rebuild some of those bonds.”

First elected in 2009, Ms. Rudiak joined a council faction marshaled by now-Mayor Bill Peduto. She backed a number of progressive causes and personally championed efforts to extend paid family leave for city employees and to levy a tax on billboards.

The tax proposal led Lamar Advertising to take out billboards targeting Ms. Rudiak herself. The tax is a subject of ongoing litigation, along with efforts such as a bill requiring local employers to offer paid sick leave.

“We’re still chipping away” at such causes, said Ms. Rudiak. “I think it’s important to fight for the health of residents.”

She cited signs of real progress within District 4, which includes such neighborhoods as Beechview, Brookline, Carrick and Overbrook.

“I don’t want to sugar-coat the problems,” she said Wednesday, citing heroin addiction and areas of blight.”

But “we’ve completely transformed the way city hall, developers, and partner organizations look at south Pittsburgh. … We’re seen as a place where young families want to move.”

She touted $11.75 million worth of city-financed infrastructure investment — including traffic improvements, senior-center renovations and park enhancements — as well as numerous private-sector developments.

“There will be a lot of ribbon-cuttings in 2017,” she said.

Ms. Rudiak said she hoped to pass the baton to her chief of staff, Ashleigh Deemer, whom she called “more equipped to take office than I was when I got in. … She knows engineers, she knows the directors, she knows the workers driving the snowplows.”

Ms. Deemer, a 33-year-old Beechview resident, said she hoped “to keep south Pittsburgh vibrant and attracting young families.”

She will be running in an often-fractious district. Ms. Rudiak herself took office with just over one-third of the vote in a four-way race. One of her 2009 rivals, Beechview roofer Anthony Coghill, has been preparing another run. Mr. Coghill, 50, now chairs the Democratic committee in the district’s populous 19th Ward, and cites his “22 years of business experience” as evidence he can address the area’s nuts-and-bolts needs.

Also running is Brookline resident Tony Griffith, 33, a civilian employee in Sheriff William Mullen’s office, where “I get to work with the budget and the guys on the street.”

He joins 30-year-old fellow Brookline resident Jim Sheppard, a staffer for former Mayor Luke Ravenstahl and currently an analyst for Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner.

“We’re almost a forgotten section of the city,” lamented Mr. Sheppard, who said his government background would help change that.

Ms. Rudiak said that she might return to politics someday, and would certainly be back in Pittsburgh. She won’t sell her Carrick home, she said.

“I love this place, and I spread the gospel of Pittsburgh everywhere.”

