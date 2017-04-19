Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Henry L. Hillman, the Pittsburgh financier who died April 14 at the age of 98.

A public funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Calvary Episcopal Church, 315 Shady Avenue, Shadyside.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at John A. Freyvogel Sons Funeral Home, 4900 Centre Ave., Shadyside.

Mr. Hillman for more than 30 years was at the helm of the Hillman Co. He and his late wife Elsie Hilliard Hillman also headed the Hillman Foundation, which provided funding for science, technology, medicine and education.